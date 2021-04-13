Ultraviolet levels and the risk of death from Covid-19

The analysis was repeated in England and Italy with the same results. The researchers took into account factors such as age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh compared all recorded deaths from Covid-19 in the continental US from January to April 2020 with ultraviolet levels for 2,474 US counties for the same time period. The study (British Journal of Dermatology) found that people living in areas with the highest level of exposure to UV had a lower risk of dying from Covid-19 compared with those with lower levels. The analysis was repeated in England and Italy with the same results. The researchers took into account factors such as age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status. Source: University of Edinburgh

