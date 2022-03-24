Ukraine war update, March 24: Zelenskyy calls for global protests against Russia’s invasion; Biden travels to Europe

Today, March 24, is Day 30 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here’s what you need to know today:

It is one month since the war in Ukraine began with the Russian invasion on February 24. From 2 am on February 24 until midnight of March 22, there had been 977 confirmed and verified civilian deaths in the war, as per data from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights; 1594 people are injured. The UN agency warns that this number could be much higher because of delays in transmission of casualty numbers from the areas that are being bombarded and intense fighting continues.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an attack on freedom everywhere: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for global protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a new video late on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Russia’s attack on Ukraine was an attack on freedom everywhere.

“From this day and after that, show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life. Come to your schoolyards, your streets. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters,” he said.

In Europe, Biden to seek more action against Russia

US President Joe Biden is in Europe for a series of meetings with western allies. He will address a NATO summit, then meet EU leaders, and a G7 summit is scheduled later in the day. He is expected to announce in Brussels today a further set of sanctions against Russia, this time against Russian parliamentarians. Biden is also expected to ask European leaders for more aggressive economic actions against Russia.

“The president is travelling to Europe to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the US media.

A woman cleans the staircase of broken glass at an apartment building damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A woman cleans the staircase of broken glass at an apartment building damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

NATO will not become a party to the war: German Chancellor

As Biden arrived, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag, the German parliament, that Ukraine could count on Germany’s help, but made it clear that NATO would not engage in a direct military confrontation with Russia. He also ruled out an immediate end to German’s import of Russian gas and oil.

Zelenskyy has asked NATO several times to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent Russian bombardment, but this would pit NATO head-to-head with Russia, and would draw several European countries directly into the war.

“NATO will not become a party to the war,” Scholz said, adding there was a consensus on this in the alliance.

Scholz said sanctions must not hit European countries harder than the Russian leadership. “We will end this dependence (on Russian energy) as quickly as we can, but to do that from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into a recession,” he said, warning that bringing the imports to a sudden end would put at risk industries and hundreds of thousands of jobs across Europe.

Russia is reported to have exported 168 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe through Nordstream 1 and through pipelines transiting through Ukraine in 2020. Germany was the biggest buyer at 56 billion cubic meters. Europe imports 41 per cent of its energy needs from Russia.

