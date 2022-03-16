Ukraine war update, March 16: Two more journalists are killed, and a giant price tag is put on the war

Today, March 16, is Day 22 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here’s what you need to know about the war right now.

The fifth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia that began via videoconferencing on Tuesday will continue on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s lead negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak struck a hopeful note after Tuesday’s talks. “A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise,” he said.

In a new video, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that it was still a long way to go before a breakthrough favourable to Ukraine could be achieved, according to the Ukrainian news site Ukrinform. “Meetings are under way. As I am told, the positions in the talks sound more realistic. However, there is still time for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Two more journalists have been killed in the war.

This war is proving to be deadly for the media. After the killing of Ukrainian media person Yevenhii Sakun, and American documentarist Brent Renaud, two more journalists, working for the American TV network Fox News, were killed after they were caught in an artillery barrage outside Kyiv.

Another journalist from the same television network with them was injured, and is in hospital.

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, a veteran war correspondent with Iraq and Afghanistan behind him, had been reporting for Fox News from Ukraine since February. Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24, was a Ukrainian journalist, hired recently by Fox to assist the network’s coverage of the war.

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background right, in Kyiv. (Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News via AP) Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background right, in Kyiv. (Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News via AP)

Fox has not provided any details about the condition of Benjamin Hall, the Fox News reporter, who was in the same vehicle as Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, and was wounded.

In a memo to the network staff, Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News Media, described Zakrzewski as “profoundly committed to telling the story” and a journalist whose “bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet”.

The four deaths in 22 days underline that covering wars from the ground is fraught with risks that generations of journalists have been prepared to take. Watch this video of a thought provoking lecture by Chris Hedges, a former war correspondent for New York Times, based on his book War is a Force that Gives Us Meaning.

The other deaths continue, with still many unknowns.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,834 civilian casualties in Ukraine until midnight of March 14: 691 killed and 1,143 injured. This included a total of 691 killed — 135 men, 99 women, 7 girls, and 11 boys, as well as 30 children and 409 adults whose sex is yet unknown — and a total of 1,143 injured (105 men, 73 women, 15 girls, and 4 boys, as well as 43 children and 903 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees. You can see detailed maps of where the displacement has occurred, and where the refugees have fled.

A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Meanwhile, for a dissident Russian journalist, there is fire of a different kind.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One network, who protested against the war during a live broadcast on Monday (March 14) was fined the equivalent of $273 (30,000 rubles) for organizing an unauthorized public event.

But she could still face charges for violating Russia’s new law on dissemination of “false information”, about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which means anything other than the official version. Conviction could lead up to 15 years in prison.

Ovsyannikova told reporters after her court appearance that she had been interrogated for 14 hours, during which she was not allowed to speak to her family and was denied access to her lawyer. She said she had made the decision to protest on her own.

Watch out for the ruling of the International Court of Justice today.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce later today its order on Ukraine’s plea for provisional measures in its case against Russia. The order will be passed at 4 pm local time in The Hague, Netherlands, or 8.30 pm in India.

Ukraine’s case is that Russia has used the word genocide wrongly as a pretext for the invasion. Ukraine has asked the court to pass an interim order for the immediate suspension of Russia’s military operations, and assurances that no action is taken that may aggravate the dispute.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The first estimates of what it might cost to rebuild Ukraine after the war are out.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal has said that rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost at least $ 565 billion according to first estimates, according to the Ukrinform news site.

“Preliminary estimates say that the current direct one-time loss for Ukraine is 565 billion US dollars. In fact, these are the funds that will be needed to restore our state,” Shymgal said, adding that it would have to be borne by both Russia and Ukraine’s allies in the war.

He said this at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslav Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who arrived in Ukraine on March 15, the first high-level visit of foreign leaders to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion began.

