Explained: Why did Indian Embassy in Kyiv issue advisory for Indians to leave Ukraine?

India Tuesday advised its citizens, especially students, to leave Ukraine temporarily amid ‘uncertainties’ and also asked them to avoid non-essential travel to and within the country.

A statement from the Embassy of India in Kyiv read: “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine,” it added.

Why has the Indian Embassy issued this advisory?

The move comes amid concerns that Russia might invade Kyiv anytime soon. Though Moscow denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have amassed well over 1,30,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders. The US has warned Russia of severe consequences if it does carry out the invasion.

How large is the Indian population?

While the Indian Embassy in Kyiv’s own estimates from 2020 says that there are about 18,000 Indian students, the Indian envoy at the UN last month put that number at 20,000 in Ukraine.

The majority of them study in medical colleges in Ukraine, which have been a popular destination for the last couple of decades.

What does the Indian embassy’s advisory mean?

The advisory makes it clear that those whose presence is not required in Ukraine should leave the country. This also means that since the Kyiv airport is still functional and regular commercial flights are still operating from Ukraine, Indian citizens should make use of the opportunity.

Dutch national flag carrier KLM halted all flights to Kyiv and said it won’t operate in the Ukrainian airspace—the first major carrier to announce a halt in service as tensions between Russia and the West mount over Ukraine. The advisory has also been issued keeping this in mind, as it would mean fast-shrinking options for those wanting to leave the country.

Has the Indian embassy done any groundwork for any possible contingency plan?

As of now, the Indian Embassy has been collecting information about the Indian nationals present in Ukraine. It has asked Indians to register themselves with the Indian Embassy website, through a Google form circulated a couple of weeks ago.

Since registration of Indian nationals is not mandatory, many times the Indian Embassy is not aware of their presence in the country. So, it started the exercise so that they can have a correct sense of the magnitude of the Indian presence there.

This will help them to devise any evacuation plan, if necessary.

Have other countries done so?

More than a dozen countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings from Western powers that an invasion by Russia could be imminent. The US, the UK and Germany are among those who have told their nationals to leave. Many countries, including Australia, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands and Japan, have also told their citizens to leave Ukraine. Some have also evacuated diplomatic staff and their families.

Earlier, the United States announced that it will close its embassy in Ukraine, and move the staffers to a city near the Polish border. It also issued multiple warnings to American citizens in Ukraine, asking them to leave immediately and to register with the embassy if they intend to stay on.

The US said that a small number of embassy staff from Kyiv will relocate to Lviv, where they will provide limited consular services to Americans and keep communications open with the Ukrainian government.

