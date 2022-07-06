Explained: Why are UK cinemas banning teens in suits over a TikTok trend?

Several UK cinemas have banned young people from wearing formal attire during screenings of the recently-released animated film ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ due to unruly behaviour fuelled by a bizarre new trend on TikTok.

Since the film was released last week, hoards of youngsters have been flocking to cinema halls wearing suits and referring to themselves as ‘Gentleminions’.

As the trend grew in popularity, more teens started filming themselves cheering loudly and mimicking the film’s characters while dressed in formal attire at screenings.

While these videos have racked up millions of views on social media, cinemas have been less appreciative. Many venues have been forced to cancel further screenings of the film and some have had to offer refunds to other disgruntled audience members who weren’t in on the joke.

How did the trend start?

The trend began last week after the latest ‘Despicable Me’ spinoff, starring animated supervillain Gru and his army of yellow henchmen, released in theatres around the world. The hashtag #gentleminion quickly began to trend on social media site TikTok.

As part of the trend, groups of teenage boys across the world have been dressing up in suits to attend screenings of the movie, which is primarily targeted at younger children. They have been filming themselves clapping loudly, cheering and copying some of the behaviours of the film’s protagonist, supervillain Felonious Gru, including his signature steepled fingers hand gesture.

Some even took bananas to snack on during the film, referencing the Minions’ favourite food. The film’s distributor, Universal Pictures, has since endorsed the trend. “To everyone showing up to Minions in suits: we see you and we love you,” the movie studio tweeted.

Why is this trend controversial?

Many cinema goers have been complaining about disruptive behaviour during the screenings. Cinemas in the UK have been increasingly concerned about the TikTok trend ruining the viewing experience for younger children.

Since then, several cinemas have banned teens in suits from watching the film.

In a statement posted on Twitter, cinema chain ‘The Regal’ wrote: “We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’. This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour.”

Another independent cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall said that it will not be permitting any unaccompanied children dressed in suits to watch the film, The Guardian reported. Odeon cinemas has also restricted access in some theatres.