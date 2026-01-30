Premium

From definitions to action, how 2012 UGC equity guidelines vary from 2026 regulations

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the implementation of the 2026 rules, and directed that the 2012 regulations remain in force till further orders. We explain

Written by: Abhinaya Harigovind
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 06:36 AM IST
UGC rulesAdvocates of the Allahabad High Court hold a protest against the UGC Bill 2026 (PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the 2026 University Grants Commission (UGC) equity regulations notified earlier this month, which addresses discrimination, including caste-based discrimination, in higher education institutions.

The new regulations, which replaces the commission’s 2012 equity regulations, sparked protests and calls for their withdrawal among sections of students. These groups claim that the rules could create divisions over caste and result in “harassment” against those in the general category.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that the 2012 regulations remain in force till further orders.

How do the 2026 regulations differ from the 2012 guidelines?

DEFINITIONS OF DISCRIMINATION VS CASTE-BASED DISCRIMINATION:

The 2026 regulations defines ‘discrimination’ (section 3(1)(e)) and ‘caste-based discrimination’ (section 3(1)(c)) separately, while the 2012 version defines ‘discrimination’.

Under the new guidelines, caste discrimination is “discrimination only on the basis of caste or tribe against the members of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes.” This definition was challenged before the Supreme Court for excluding the general category.

Justice Bagchi questioned the need to define caste-based discrimination under a separate section, and asked if 3(1)(e) was thus made redundant. “We are looking into the evolution of the Regulations to create a free and equitable atmosphere in universities… When we see this, we see no reason why Section 3(1)(e) continues to subsist as it did in the 2012 Regulations. How does 3(1)(c) become relevant? Is it a redundancy?…We fail to understand when 3(1)(c) is already ingrained in 3(1)(e), why it was culled out as a separate definition clause?”

Story continues below this ad

Discrimination is separately defined as “any unfair, differential, or biased treatment or any such act against any stakeholder, whether explicit or implicit, on the grounds only of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, disability, or any of them”, and including “any distinction, exclusion, limitation, or preference which has the purpose or effect of nullifying or impairing equality of treatment in education and, in particular, of imposing conditions on any stakeholder or group of stakeholders which are incompatible with human dignity.”

This is similar to the 2012 regulations, but the latter included language and ethnicity in addition to religion, caste, gender, and disability. The 2012 regulations also separately defined ‘harassment’, ‘victimisation’, and ‘ragging’, which are omitted from the new guidelines.

“The constitutional question is… Article 15(4) empowers the state to make special laws for the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes. If the 2012 Regulations spoke of a more widespread and all-inclusive discrimination, including discrimination in the nature of ragging, why should there be a regression in a protective or ameliorative legislation?” Justice Bagchi asked.

SPECIFIC FORMS OF DISCRIMINATION NOT DEFINED IN 2026:

The 2012 regulations listed specific forms of discrimination, harassment, or victimisation. This included breaching the reservation policy in admissions; discrimination in accepting and processing applications for admissions; limiting or denying access to benefits for students; announcing the names of castes, tribes, religion or region of students; labelling students as ‘reserved category’; passing derogatory remarks indicating caste, social, regional, racial or religious background as a reason of underperformance in class; earmarking separate seats for students; discrimination in evaluation of exam papers; segregating students in hostels, mess, common rooms; ragging targeting against sections of students.

Story continues below this ad

These specific forms of discrimination have been left out of the 2026 regulations, which task the ‘equal opportunity centre’ within institutions to prepare and disseminate an illustrative list of acts that shall be construed as discrimination.

Also in Explained | UGC’s new regulations to deal with caste-based discrimination and the opposition to them

The new rules also instruct institutions to ensure that any selection, segregation, or allocation into hostels, classrooms, mentorship groups, or any other academic purposes is transparent, fair, and non-discriminatory. The CJI questioned this provision: “Another provision which I am finding is an indication among the measures you are taking, you are speaking of separate hostels. For God’s sake, don’t do that. We have lived in hostels. Every community has students living together. We have developed inter-caste marriages also. We should move forward to develop a casteless society.”

PUNITIVE ACTION NOW INTRODUCED:

Under the new rules, non-compliant institutions can be debarred from participating in UGC schemes, offering degree and online programmes, or removed from the list of institutions that can receive central grants.

The UGC is also required to establish a monitoring mechanism to review progress made in achieving the objectives of the regulations and to constitute a national-level monitoring committee to oversee the implementation.

Story continues below this ad

The old regulations did not provide for any such action.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY CENTRES AND PROCEDURES:

While the 2012 regulations provided for ‘Equal Opportunity Cells’ to be set up at institutions to promote equality, they did not specify the composition and functions of these cells, or the procedure to be followed in an instance of discrimination. The 2026 version mandates ‘Equal Opportunity Centres’ at institutions, with ‘equity committees’ which must be represented by OBCs, Persons with Disabilities, SCs, STs, and women.

The 2012 rules applies to “students belonging to marginalised sections, including SC/ST students”, but does not specifically identify OBCs.

The new rules also outline the procedure to be followed when an incident of discrimination is reported, including specific timeframes. Institutions are also required to set up equity helplines and ‘equity squads’.

Why were the new regulations framed?

Story continues below this ad

The new regulations were formulated after a plea in the Supreme Court filed by Radhika Vemula and Abeda Salim Tadvi, the mothers of Rohit Vemula and Payal Tadvi.

The petitioners suggested that the regulations focus on discrimination against SC, ST, and OBC individuals, given UGC guidelines on ragging, sexual harassment, and rights of persons with disabilities. They also suggested that the regulations include OBCs and that the specific aspects of discrimination, as mentioned in the 2012 regulations, be incorporated.

In an order issued in April 2025, the court noted: “We have no reason to doubt that the UGC shall formally notify the Regulations after considering all the suggestions received by them from different stakeholders.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
The ‘discombobulator’: Weapon system that the US likely used in Venezuela
trump
Bulleh Shah’s shrine vandalised: How Sufi poet blended religious beliefs, challenged orthodoxy
Bulleh Shah
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Survey flags drying up of FDI/FII flow, Re stability
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Actor Kanwaljit Singh recently expressed his lack of admiration for Osho, asserting that he offered nothing original and merely echoed ideas he had absorbed from other sources.
Osho Rajneesh threatened to destroy Mahesh Bhatt, asked Vinod Khanna to relay the message: 'I threw his mala in commode'
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
EXPRESS OPINION
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
In India today, the urban is the new political — as an idea, beyond the city
Urban is the new political, better cities need good politics
Civilisational pride should remind us that our greatest achievements were born of openness, not insularity
Ruling party’s historic opportunity: Frame future without grievance, with pride
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement