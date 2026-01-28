How far can UGC’s new anti-discrimination rules go to address caste on campus? Academics weigh in

How is caste discrimination observed and documented on campus? How much can the new UGC rules, now at the centre of a row, help?

google-preferred-btn
UGCMembers of Shree Rajput Karni Sena during a protest against UGC’s new caste-based equality rules in colleges, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

When the University Grants Commission (UGC) notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 earlier this month, it described the move as an attempt to “eradicate discrimination” and institutionalise inclusion across Indian campuses.

The regulations, which mandate anti-discrimination committees and formal complaint mechanisms in universities, were framed after years of criticism that higher education institutions had failed to respond meaningfully to caste-based bias.

They come in the long shadow of two deaths that reshaped the debate on caste and higher education — Rohith Vemula at Hyderabad Central University in 2016 and Payal Tadvi at a Mumbai medical college in 2019.

Since then, the rules have triggered sharp political reactions: student unions have split, BJP office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh have resigned in protest, and fears of misuse have dominated public debate.

At the heart of the controversy lies a deeper question: how is caste discrimination observed and documented on campus? As a problem of behaviour, a problem of institutions, or a problem of society itself? The Indian Express speaks to academicians to understand this.

What kind of discrimination is observed on Indian campuses?

Official regulations and inquiry reports have historically focused on visible acts of discrimination like harassment, ragging, verbal abuse, or hostile behaviour by teachers and peers.

But many scholars argue that caste operates far more subtly. Speaking to The Indian Express, Latika Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Education at Delhi University, locates the problem in the schooling divide students bring with them into higher education.

Story continues below this ad

“Upper-class students usually perform better because their command over written and spoken English is stronger. They come from private schools,A large number of students in reserved categories come from government and state schools. Their language, articulation and thinking ability are slightly weaker. Over time, this gap is misread as caste,” she said.

“Performance is related to caste. These are the largest structural issues which reproduce caste inequality in university spaces,” she added.

Discrimination, she argued, is rarely only about abuse. “Ragging, harassment, name-calling — that is a very small part of it. The system reproduces inequality much more deeply,” Gupta added.

Are these regulations addressing behaviour or the system itself?

The UGC regulations focus primarily on grievance redressal: identifying discriminatory conduct and disciplining individuals. Many argue this treats caste as a behavioural problem, not an institutional one.

Story continues below this ad

Gupta calls this the central flaw. “Equity cannot be achieved through general guidelines,” she said. “You cannot achieve equity by treating it as only a behavioural issue. The system is not geared to teach advanced knowledge to students from deprived backgrounds.”

Satish Deshpande, a former Professor of Sociology at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi who also worked at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), the Institute of Economic Growth, and the University of Hyderabad previously, agrees that discrimination is deeply embedded, but sees value in even naming it.

“The worst form of oppression is when you are not even allowed to say you are oppressed,” he said. “For a long time, discrimination was suppressed and could not even be acknowledged. This law makes it difficult to pretend that it does not exist,” Pande said.

For Furqan Qamar, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rajasthan and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh who was also the former Advisor (Education) to the Planning Commission of India, the problem is not only structural but also social.

Story continues below this ad

“The eruption of protest has brought to surface the deep distrust and sense of insecurity between and among various social groups. No one can deny the urgency of promoting social harmony. But we must win the trust of all stakeholders to assure that there would be justice to all,” Furqan added.

Will new committees work, when older ones failed?

Universities already have multiple committees — anti-ragging cells, grievance redressal bodies, sexual harassment committees — many of which have been criticised as ineffective or symbolic.

“Committee on equity may be proposed for the first time, but universities already have many committees. Most have been largely ineffective, I am more concerned about the efficacy of these new regulations,” Qamar said

Gupta points to the deeper institutional apathy behind this failure. “When we know that many ST students come from deprived families, why are their scholarships not disbursed on time? If the system itself is not sensitive, then there cannot be any equity in the system,” she added.

Story continues below this ad

Deshpande accepts that committees cannot transform institutions overnight. “There will be endless problems with implementation, no doubt, But laws describe an ideal. They create a horizon to work towards.” he said.

Does grouping caste, EWS and disability dilute caste discrimination?

One of the most contested aspects of the regulations is their decision to place SC, ST, OBC, EWS and persons with disabilities under a single equity framework.

Gupta calls this a serious conceptual error. “Equating physical disability with caste and equating poverty-based challenges with caste is sociologically and politically flawed,The challenges that poverty brings are very different from the permanent declaration of your social potential because of caste,” she said.

She warned that this dilutes caste itself. “It is not only dilution. It is a gross violation of the legal sensitivity we have developed to protect people from caste discrimination.”

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Deshpande called it “pragmatic” and said, “In the legal sense, you have to include everybody who can possibly suffer from discrimination. The real question is what will happen in practice.”

Will the rules be misused or selectively applied?

Much of the backlash has focused on the fear of misuse and selective targeting. Qamar echoes this conerns. “University administrations have become rather repressive in their approach to student and faculty grievances,This regulation too could potentially be misused or selectively applied,” he said

Deshpande sees this fear as structurally predictable and said, “Whenever a law is brought for a weaker section, the first cry is misuse. This happened with the Atrocities Act, with reservation, with every empowering law.”

He argued that backlash often reflects threatened privilege. “What was earlier accepted and normalised is now being made unacceptable. Much of the protest is about entitlement being violated,” Deshpande added.

So, will these rules reduce caste discrimination?

Story continues below this ad

For Gupta, the answer remains bleak. “I don’t find any benefit in this. It dilutes the whole issue. There cannot be an injection-like solution. Caste is constitutive. It shapes identity very early in life.” she said

She argues universities need deep curricular reform, academic support systems, and institutional sensitivity, not only grievance committees.

Qamar, too, is cautious. “The regulations are fine, but they may remain on paper or become a mere formality, Any system is only as good as the people who are at the helm,” he said.

For Deshpande, however, the regulations are a necessary beginning. “Any form of discrimination ends only when there is resistance, not because of some law. But laws are important as a symbolic thing,” he added.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
Expert Explains: How INSV Kaundinya points to deepening Indo-Oman relations
Kaundinya
How Donald Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
trump de-dollarisation
Expert Explains | Bangladesh's February 12 elections are a chance at a fresh start for all parties
bangladesh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar
Ajit Pawar (1959-2026): Broke away from Sharad Pawar’s shadow, forged his own path
Ajit Pawar
The plane Ajit Pawar was travelling in: What kind of aircraft is the Learjet 45
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
nudify apps
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email
Amazon laid off about 14,000 people ‌in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the ‌time. (File photo)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
EXPRESS OPINION
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
Conrad Sangma writes: Meghalaya’s AI story is a template for inclusive tech growth
Meghalaya’s AI story is a template for inclusive tech
Is there ‘merit’ in an unequal classroom? UGC guidelines send a moral signal
What does merit mean in an unequal classroom?
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement