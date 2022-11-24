Travelling to UAE? You now need ‘two’ names on your passport. Here’s what has changed, and why

The National Advance Information Centre of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a new guideline for travellers entering the Gulf country, mandating they fill in their full names on their passports. According to the rule that came into effect on Monday (November 21), passengers with visiting visas or visas on arrival should clearly declare both their first and last names on their passports. The rule, however, is not applicable to UAE resident card holders and employment visa holders.

What is the UAE’s new passport rule for travellers?

Any passport holder with a single-word name — either in the ‘given name’ or ‘surname’ column of their passport — will be considered as an ‘inadmissible passenger’ (INAD) and will not be granted entry into the country by immigration officers.

For example, a traveller can no longer enter a single name, such as ‘Arun’, in either the ‘given name’ or ‘surname’ columns of his passport. It will be deemed invalid.

A name such as ‘Arun Kumar’, however, will be acceptable. ‘Arun Kumar’ may be entered as the given name, as the surname, or with ‘Arun’ as the given name and ‘Kumar’ as the surname. These formats will be accepted.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, several Indian citizens with only one name on their passports have already been barred from flying out of the country.

Who is affected by UAE’s new passport rule for travellers?

The rule only applies to people holding with visiting visas, visas on arrival, and temporary visas.

Indian citizens with UAE resident cards and employment visas are exempted from the rule.

How have airlines responded to UAE’s new passport rule?

Air India has issued a notification, stating that “as per National Advanced Information Centre – UAE … any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or single name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered INAD.” Such passengers will not be issued a visa, and in cases where the visa was issued previously, it will be inadmissible by immgiration authorities, the airline company added.

Circular issued by Air India Express to all travel agents. Circular issued by Air India Express to all travel agents.

Indigo, meanwhile, said, “As per instructions from the UAE authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE.”

Circular sent by IndiGo airlines to travel agents on November 21, 2022. Circular sent by IndiGo airlines to travel agents on November 21, 2022.

Although the new rules are effective immediately, travel agents are requesting people to wait for further information before applying for a visa or making any changes to their existing documents.

What the International Civil Aviation Organisation has said on passport names

To implement the new rule, the UAE government has depended on the convention of writing the name cited by part 3.4 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

As per ICAO, “the name of the holder is generally represented in two parts; the primary identifier and the secondary identifier. The issuing State or organization shall establish which part of the name is the primary identifier. This may be the family name, the maiden name or the married name, the main name, the surname, and in some cases, the entire name where the holder’s name cannot be divided into two parts. This shall be entered in the field for the primary identifier in the VIZ. It is recommended that upper-case characters be used, except in the case of a prefix, e.g. “von,” “Mc” or “de la,” in which case a mixture of upper- and lower-case is appropriate. ”

ICAO recommends the use of upper-case characters throughout.

It also says if a single field is used for the name, then the secondary identifier shall be separated from the primary identifier by a single comma (,). A comma is not needed if multiple fields are used.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a United Nations agency that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation, to ensure safety and growth in international air transport.

What goes into choosing a name?

Even though the most common naming convention is to have two parts to a name, it varies from nation to nation across the world. For example, according to a research report, ‘Law Enforcement Guide to International names’, Hispanic names contain both their father’s and mother’s paternal family names and traditional Arabic names are comprised of at least four components and can include five or more generations of ancestry and/or other components such as religious title, location of family origin, and an honoured ancestor’s name etc.

Advertisement

India, however, doesn’t have a standard naming convention and is influenced by caste and religious complexities. While many people use family or caste names as their surnames, others adopt regions or take up initials that represents either one of their parents and/or family name. While some resort to the region they come from, others simply choose to avoid the baggage and stay with their first name.