UAE opens up for Indian tourists, with riders: What relaxations are India, other countries getting

The United Arab Emirates is now allowing Indian passport holders having tourist visas to enter its jurisdiction, Gulf News has reported. However, there is a rider to the west Asian nation’s easing of travel curbs. The relaxations have been made applicable to passengers carrying passports of India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Uganda with tourist visas.

Which type of passengers are currently allowed to enter the UAE from India?

Barring the latest development, only those Indian citizens with valid residency permits were allowed to enter the UAE, in addition to transiting passengers. However, with the latest relaxation, tourist visa holders will also be able to visit the UAE, provided they haven’t entered or been in India in the preceding 14 days, Gulf News reported, citing information from budget carrier flydubai.

What are the requirements for travellers to the UAE?

In addition to the 14-day requirement, passport holders of the aforementioned nations will be subjected to requirements from respective emirates. For example, those arriving into Dubai will need RT-PCR certificates with tests done within 48 hours of travel. Similarly, for residency visa holders, a valid approval from the city’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs will also be required.

They must also undergo an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 within 48 hours of travel and be able to present a printed copy of a negative RT-PCR certificate upon arrival. In addition to pre-flight testing, some passengers could also be subjected to rapid testing within six hours of travel at the airport and also upon arrival.

Are countries opening up for travellers from India?

Many nations, including the UAE, had closed their borders to Indian travellers in the backdrop of second surge of Covid here, and have now partially relaxed their rules.

These include the US, which is now allowing students to enter, the UK, which moved India from its ‘Red’ list to ‘Amber’ — meaning no compulsory institutional quarantine — and several European nations such as Germany, France and Spain have also opened up their borders for Indian travellers.

Canada continues to be a significant exception, which is not allowing direct flights to and from India, but allowing passengers from India to travel indirectly provided they have an RT-PCR test conducted from a nation other than India before continuing their journey to Canada.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox