Havoc-wreaking tusker to be relocated: Who is Padayappa and how will it be moved?

On Saturday (January 21) morning, a fully equipped team comprising 26 Forest Department officials entered the forest near Palakkad, Kerala to neutralise rogue elephant PT 7 (Palakkad Tusker 7), locally known as Padayappa, after the eponymous 1999 Rajinikanth blockbuster. The team led by Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah has launched an operation to capture the truant tusker and relocate it to the Wayanad Elephant Camp.

For the past two years, PT 7 built a notorious reputation in Kerala, frequently raiding farmland as well as residential areas across central Kerala, especially Palakkad and Idukki districts. According to Forest Department officials, it has been responsible for nearly 90 percent of elephant conflicts in the region, reported The Hindu.

The operation comes after months of planning and pressure from the locals, who have over time formed a complicated relationship with the tusker.

Padayappa and his violent exploits

PT 7 has terrorised people of Kerala for the last two years. While local reports attribute over 500 incidents to the adult male tusker, an official Forest Department report in 2022 said that Padayappa was involved in 176 crop raids and 13 incidents of property damage. Spending significant time outside the forest, near populated human settlements, PT 7 has frequently come in contact with humans, even posing serious threat to life. Over the past couple of months, the elephant has gotten increasingly violent, often chasing and attacking humans/cars.

According to the Forest Department, Padayappa’s increased aggression over the last couple of months can be attributed to the elephant showing signs of musth – a periodic state when bull elephants turn aggressive, often coinciding with the mating season.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh took the decision to translocate PT 7 after the tusker charged at a rubber tapper in Dhoni, Palakkad on November 24, 2022, reported Manorama Online. The man tripped while running away, breaking his arm in the process. The incident sparked public protests in the district. In July, in the same village, PT 7 allegedly trampled a 60-year old morning walker to death. The Forest Department, however, failed to identify the elephant responsible.

Capturing a rogue elephant

However, capturing and transporting a fully grown adult elephant is far from easy. Since late November, authorities have meticulously planned an operation that would see PT 7 be tranquilised and transported to an elephant camp in Wayanad.

The team includes 26 members of the Rapid Response Team in an active role with three trained kumki elephants to assist. Fifty forest guards will be on call as well, responsible for securing the area.

Starting at 5 am, a tracking team entered the forest near Dhoni to locate PT 7. Officials have been tracking Padayappa for months now, and his current location is set to be near Dhoni, ideal for the operation. Once the exact whereabouts of Padayappa in the forest are ascertained, Dr Arun Zachariah and his colleagues will reach the location and in stealth, shoot the elephant with tranquiliser darts. “Most probably we will do a surprise darting. We cannot dart the elephant while chasing it,” Dr Zacharia told The Hindu.

While films make darting look as easy as shooting an animal, in real life, it is a complicated process. First, unlike bullets which may be shot from even a few kilometres away (using sniper rifles), the maximum range of dart guns is about 50-75 metres, which gets further lowered in a dense forest. This means that the team has to get very close to the aggressive animal. Second, the amount of tranquillisation medication required and the time it will take to take effect will depend on the size of the elephant. According to vets, the medium sized PT 7 will take around half an hour to come under sedation.

Once this is done, with the help of the three trained kumki elephants, Padayappa will be put into a lorry which will transport it to a kraal – enclosure built to tame wild elephants. Till such time it enters the kraal, Padayappa will be under heavy sedation, with vets possibly having to inject multiple doses during the translocation.

Increasing human-elephant conflict

Padayappa’s story has evoked strong reactions in Kerala. While for those living under the shadow of its destructive presence, the Forest Department’s intervention comes as much needed relief, others are more sympathetic to its plight. After the Forest Department decided to translocate the elephant, fans of the mammal organised, forming the Padayappa Fans Association. These fans share videos and stories of the elephant on WhatsApp and other social media platforms and have advocated for it to be “left alone.”

These fans cite increased urbanisation and human encroachment into prime elephant territory as one of the reasons for Padayappa’s temper tantrums. In many ways, they are right.

A result of habitat loss and fragmentation, elephants often come in contact with humans while foraging for food or migrating from one place to another, a World Wildlife Fund report said. Human-elephant conflict caused 1,401 human and 301 elephant deaths in India from 2018-2020, Bhupendra Yadav, Union minister for environment, forest and climate told the Rajya Sabha August 2, 2021.

While state governments and the central government have come up with task forces and various laws to help address the issue, the fundamental problem of human encroachment into the habitat remains an issue.