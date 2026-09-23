Tulu now second ‘official language’: What it means for Karnataka politics

During the first Cabinet meeting at Mangaluru on Friday (September 18), the D K Shivakumar-led Congress government decided to accord Tulu the second additional administrative language status. The move is largely being seen as an attempt by the Congress to counter the communally charged politics of coastal Karnataka with a slew of measures, which included the special status for Tulu. We explain.

What is Tulu?

Tulu is classified among the five Dravidian languages, the others being Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is spoken mainly in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in Karnataka, and parts of northern Kerala.

The language has a strong oral tradition, rich folklore, and cultural practices like Yakshagana, Bhoota Kola, and others. Although historically it had its own script, today it is largely written using the Kannada script. There are different estimates about the number of speakers owing to the migration of the Tulu-speaking population to metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru. Around 1.8-2 million people are native speakers of the language.

What has the Karnataka government decided?

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The state Cabinet has accorded Tulu the status of second additional official language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. This means government offices in these districts can now use Tulu for official communication, alongside Kannada.

The Cabinet also decided to grant Rs 82 lakh every year for translation, training, and activities related to language use so that the decision could be implemented.

Why was this demand raised?

For decades, Tulu-speaking communities have sought recognition for their language from the government. They were of the view that despite its cultural depth and sizeable speaker base, Tulu was not accorded the same status as other regional languages like Konkani or Kodava.

Over the years, several legislators from coastal Karnataka have repeatedly raised the demand in the state Legislature. Among the key arguments raised was that Tulu speakers were not granted a separate linguistic state during the reorganisation of states in 1956, as it was done for other Dravidian languages.

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Moreover, there has also been a sustained social media campaign by Tulu speakers to ensure recognition for the language.

What does official language status mean in practice?

Official status for Tulu means that government notifications and related communication in these districts can be issued in Tulu. It allows for the inclusion of Tulu in education, signage, and cultural promotion.

As of now, only a handful of signs in the entire coastal region is in Tulu.

What are the challenges of implementation?

The primary challenge in implementing the decision is that not many know the Tulu script. For years, even writers in Tulu and other languages of the coast have used the Kannada script for writing. Although the Tulu script has been revived in recent years, the language is not taught in schools and colleges, which has made it harder for the general populace to read it.

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What is the political significance of the decision?

For years, coastal Karnataka has been the BJP’s bastion and was considered the “laboratory of communal politics”. Efforts by the Congress to make inroads into the region by consolidating the castes has been futile, as the majority community remained the flag-bearers of Hindutva politics and the BJP.

The decision to hold a special Cabinet meeting at Mangaluru and accord Tulu the second administrative language status is widely seen as an attempt to reach out to the coastal voters by appealing to their cultural heritage and practices.