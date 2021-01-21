Explained: Why is Tripura CM promoting the Risa?

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has of late made it his style statement to sport the Risa, a customary handwoven cloth used by Tripura’s indigenous tribal communities. The trend has picked up on social media with people posting their photos with the Risa.

What is a Risa, and why is it important?

Risa is one of the three parts of a customary Tripuri female attire, the other two being the Rignai and Rikutu. The Risa, which is essentially a customary handwoven cloth, is used as a head gear, stole, female upper cloth or presented to honour a distinguished recipient. The Rignai is primarily used to cover lower part of the body and literally translates into ‘to wear’. The Rituku covers the upper half of the body, wrapping it all around. However, it is also used like a ‘chunri’ or a ‘pallu’ of the Indian saree. It is also used to cover the head of newly married Tripuri women.

Apart from its beautiful designs, the Risa plays a host of crucial social utilities. Adolescent Tripuri girls are first given risa to wear when she reaches 12-14 years in an event called Risa Sormani. The event involves prayers to a Lampra god, where her elder women pray for her wellbeing throughout her life. Risa is primarily used as a breastcloth and is wove in different colourful designs. However, it is also used in religious festivals like the Garia Puja, a customary festival of the tribal communities, or as a head turban by male folks during weddings and festivals, as a cummerbund over dhoti, head scarf by young girls and boys, muffler during winters. The cloth is even used as a makeshift baby carrier on the mother’s back.

History

The complete Tripuri attire is claimed to have originated even before the Manikya kings’ rule. In the ancient days, they used to judge a woman’s intelligence in these communities by her woven Rignai and Risa designs. Though the history is contested, Maharaj Trilochana, aka Subhrai Raja — one of the early Manikya kings — is said to have invented nearly 250 designs of Rignai during his time for his 250 wives. Hundreds of years down the line, the fabric is undergoing rapid changes now, especially due to the fierce competition with power-loom manufactured products available at cheaper rates in the market. Risa comes in vivid, multi-coloured designs and the skill is handed down through generations as visual lessons. However, most of the designs were lost with the passage of time and only a few remain now.

Risa for a modern world

While Risa has been around for hundreds of years, Tripura’s incumbent BJP-IPFT government claims it was not promoted as much as it should have been by the erstwhile Left Front government. They claim due to apathy from the previous governments, skilled Tripuri craftsmen and weavers were cash strapped for not being able to sell their exotic products internationally.

The Biplab Deb government is now eyeing to promote Risa as the signature textile of Tripura nationally. “Risa is a traditional attire of Tripura. Risa has been carrying the culture and tradition of the state since long. Our government has been trying to give it national and global identity since the outset. As part of the effort, I appeal all of you to wear Risa on occasion of Kokborok Day tomorrow and share your pics on social media. I shall share my photo donning Risa as well. This will lead to greater fulfillment of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘vocal for Local’ slogan”, Deb tweeted on the eve of Kokborok Day, a state sponsored event to celebrate the Tripuri tribal language.

Why is Tripura stressing on promoting traditional weavers now?

The government is trying to weave the Risa into its policy for self-employment. As of 2018, Tripura had 1,37,177 handloom weavers, according to the National Handloom Census, with 60 handloom clusters. However, only a handful of them exclusively work on traditional tribal handloom. The handloom and handicrafts directorate has already extended support to several artisans to market their products in expo and industry fairs at Agartala, among whom some represented Tripura elsewhere like Delhi and Guwahati.

Tripura’s efforts to promote risa has received applause from most of the tribal populace. Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has welcomed the move to promote tribal handloom products and said no community can develop unless its language, food and customary dresses are promoted. However, he sounded a word of caution that with the Tripura ADC polls coming, branding indigenous clothing should not be relegated to a political gimmick.