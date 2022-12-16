Over 20 killed in Bihar: Why can hooch be so deadly?

As many as 26 people have died in a hooch tragedy in the Saran district of Bihar, where alcohol is prohibited.

The incident has created a political furore, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar drawing charges of insensitivity over his reaction to the tragedy. In a statement, Nitish said, “If someone consumes alcohol, they will die.”

However, what killed people in Saran was spurious liquor, qualitatively different from the standard alcoholic products sold in the market.

The Indian Express explains what hooch is, how it is prepared, and why it can be very deadly.

What is hooch?

Hooch is a commonly used term for poor quality alcohol, derived from Hoochinoo, a native Alaskan tribe that was known to produce very strong liquor. Unlike branded liquor which is produced in factories with sophisticated equipment and rigorous quality control, hooch is made in more crude settings without any quality checks.

All that matters is to produce alcohol that will intoxicate, and hooch surely does that. The only problem is that if prepared incorrectly, it can kill. Importantly, it is near impossible to tell whether hooch is safe to consume before actual consumption.

The science of creating alcohol

Alcohol is produced using two basic processes: fermentation and distillation. When heated, yeast reacts with sugar (from grain, fruits, sugarcane, etc.) to ferment and produce a mixture containing alcohol. However, as this process continues and the alcohol levels rise (with more of the sugar getting converted to alcohol), the conditions become toxic for the yeast itself, eventually ending the process of fermentation. Thus, to make anything stronger than beer or wine (above 14-18% ABV or alcohol by volume), distillation is key.

Distillation is the process of physically separating the alcohol from the rest of the mixture using evaporation and condensation. Since different parts of the mixture have different boiling points, theoretically, if one heats the mixture up to a correct temperature, it will be possible to separate only the alcohol from the water and other remnants. This will be far more potent than any fermented beverage. All spirits (such as whiskey, vodka, gin, etc) are made using this technique.

How is hooch produced?

Hooch-makers also use this principle. First, they heat water, locally available yeast, and sugar or fruit (often fruit waste) to produce a fermented mixture in a large pot. Once sufficient fermentation has occurred, they distill this fermented mixture to produce concentrated alcohol using a rudimentary setup. Often, this setup includes a big vat where the fermented mixture is boiled, a pipe that captures and carries the alcoholic fumes, and another pot wrapped in a wet cloth (to make it cooler), where concentrated alcohol condenses.

Distillation can be done repeatedly in order to increase the alcohol content of the final product.

An inbuilt risk with crude production methods

There is an inherent risk associated with the crude methods of production that hooch-makers employ.

The fermented mixture which is to be distilled contains more than just consumable alcohol (ethanol). It also contains methanol, a different form of alcohol which is highly toxic for human beings. Methanol is generally used for industrial purposes. While non-distilled alcoholic beverages like wine contain relatively harmless trace amounts of methanol, during the distillation, both ethanol and methanol are concentrated. Thus, if done wrong, the end product can have a high concentration of methanol instead of ethanol and thus be poisonous.

Methanol has a boiling point of 64.7 °C whereas ethanol has a boiling point of 78.37 °C. This means that during distillation, when the mixture reaches 64.7 °C, the pot collecting concentrated alcohol begins to fill up with a highly toxic chemical. This must be discarded for the end product to be safe. Further, it is crucial to maintain a temperature of above 78.37 °C but below 100°C (the boiling point of water) to obtain safe-to-consume yet potent liquor. Commercial distillers have sophisticated equipment and multiple checks to maintain the accuracy of the process.

However, hooch-makers have no temperature control. This basically means that the process of distillation lacks the accuracy that is crucial to make it safe and effective.

Adulteration and its risks

Often, various adulterants are added to increase the potency of the liquor. Given the issues with conducting distillation without proper equipment, frequently, the end product may be safe but at the same time watered down (basically, when the mixture is overboiled). To compensate for this, adulterants are added. Some of the known ones include organic waste, battery acid, and industry grade methanol, all of which which are highly toxic.

Adding the wrong kinds of adulterants in the wrong quantities increases the risks associated with hooch. First, it can make hooch far more intoxicating, producing effects such as blackouts, memory loss, and high drunkenness even on consumption of low quantities of liquor. Second, in extreme cases, when adulterants like methanol are present in high concentrations, the liquor is unfit to consume and can be deadly.

The effects of spurious liquor on your body and its treatment

Methanol or methyl alcohol can cause impaired vision, high toxicity and metabolic acidosis, a condition in which the body produces excessive acid that cannot be flushed out by kidneys.

The treatment for this is to intravenously administer Fomepizole and ethanol. However, fomepizole can be expensive and unavailable in many parts of India. In such cases, doctors administer a mixture of ethanol and water (1:1 ratio). Ethanol inhibits methanol’s conversion into toxins and helps in flushing it out of the body either naturally or through dialysis.