Explained: Punjab CM’s announcement barring private schools from increasing fees, and where the law stands

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday barred private schools from effecting any fee hike in the next academic session (2022-23) and also warned them against compelling parents to buy books, uniform or stationery items from select shops.

The move assumes significance as parents had been protesting against fee hikes by private schools for some years now, and the issue gained prominence in the past two years amid the pandemic disruption.

Parents accused private schools of hiking the fee exorbitantly even as classes were being held online. Several complaints were also filed with the state education department against private schools alleging that parents were being forced to pay fee during Covid when they were suffering heavy financial losses.

As per the latest data compiled by the education department, Punjab has 28,568 schools of which 67% (nearly 19200) are state-run and the remaining are in private (affiliated), unaided, associated, Adarsh and other categories.

Also in Explained | Controversy over Bhagat Singh photograph at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s office

Of nearly 9,000 private schools, 6,500 are a part of Federation of Private Schools and Associations, Punjab. Majority private schools (nearly 5,400) are affiliated to Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), 1,481 are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and nearly a hundred with the ICSE.

Existing checks and balances

The private schools in Punjab are regulated under The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-Aided Educational Institutions Act, 2016 which calls for setting up of a “regulatory body” headed by a chairperson and five other members to “check commercialization or profiteering”. The Act also empowers the regulatory body to handle complaints filed against private schools by the parents related to fee and other issues. The divisional commissioner of the division concerned is the regulatory body’s chairperson.

The Act allows the schools to hike fees by not more than 8 per cent annually. However, Section 7 of the Act says, the regulatory body shall “(c) check that the fee structure is being kept within the limits…as to avoid profiteering; (e) to check excessive hike in fee by an Unaided Educational Institution…”

The section 7 (f) says that the regulatory body will ensure that increase in the fee undertaken by an Unaided Educational Institution is justified and necessitated by the circumstances like increase in expenditure or because of needed developmental activities, and does not result into profiteering; “and (g) to check that funds charged from the students are not diverted to any other purpose”.

The Section 5 of the Act, says that an Unaided Educational Institution shall be competent to fix its fee and it may also increase the same after taking into account the need to generate funds to run the institution and to provide facilities necessary for the benefit of the students “provided that increase in fee shall not exceed eight per cent of the fee of the previous year…provided that while fixing or increasing fee, an institution cannot indulge in profiteering and it cannot charge capitation fee”.

The Act was amended in 2019 and Section 5 now also allows hiking of fee beyond 8 per cent but with a condition that the institution “shall notify and display at a conspicuous place the proposed annual fee and the funds to be charged by them one month before the start of admissions to the next academic session”.

In April 2013, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had also constituted a fee regulatory committee for unaided private schools headed by Justice Amar Dutt (retired) but it remained mostly on papers with hardly any achievement on the ground.

On uniforms and books

The Act says that “parents shall be at liberty to purchase such uniforms and books from any place of their choice” if schools specify purchasing of specific uniforms and books. “However the colour and design and any other specifications of the uniforms so notified, shall not be changed for at least next two years”.

‘Not a practical move’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jagjit Singh Dhuri, president of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations, Punjab said that they welcome the government decision but to implement them practically, the state must contribute in functioning of private schools and treat them at par with government schools in some areas. He said that the state government first needs to make education in private schools ‘tax free’.

Dhuri, who is also the chairperson of Britannica International School, Ludhiana, said: “We welcome the announcements by the CM, but the state government should first see practical implementation of it. Firstly, it is not the job of the schools to provide books and uniforms to shops. We can publish the specifications of the uniform and list of books on our website but then it is upto the shopkeepers on how they provide the same”.

“Secondly, during pandemic, following the High Court order, schools did not hike fee in 2020-21. Then some schools also did not do it in 2021-22 voluntarily. But then how are we supposed to give increments to teachers and other staff? The prices of the fuel are the direct indicator of how inflation has hit every sector, including the teachers,” he added.

Talking about taxes, Dhuri said that while government schools are charged for electricity on ‘domestic’ rates, the private ones are charged ‘commercial’ rates, which is way costlier. “We also pay special road tax in Punjab on school buses which is not there in other states. We offer to reduce transportation charges by Rs 100 per child if the AAP government in Punjab can waive these taxes, which only private schools pay,” said Dhuri.

“Whatever benefit the government will give us, we will transfer it to the parents. Moreover, even the state regulatory Act allows 8 per cent hike annually because it is not profiteering but a need to meet basic expenses of running a school. We have already sent a representation to the CM explaining all the points but before making the announcement, a meeting should have been convened with stakeholders to include our concerns,” said Dhuri.

In the recent past, the fee issue has taken an ugly turn in Punjab. In 2019, a teacher from a PSEB-affiliated school had allegedly put a ‘stamp’ on the arm of a class VII student to ‘remind’ his parents about the pending fee. The child was the son of an autorickshaw driver. In 2016, a school in Ludhiana had put ‘fee defaulter’ remark on the answer sheets of the students. Later, a High Court regulated committee had ordered the school to ‘refund’ exorbitant charges taken from the parents. The school was accused of hiking annual charges by 40 per cent and tuition fee by 27 per cent.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox