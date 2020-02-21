Tip for Reading List: Why miracle cures happen

Such cases notwithstanding, the medical fraternity is often sceptical and takes “miraculous” recoveries as flukes. Very few study such cases such or take them into account when treating patients. Such cases notwithstanding, the medical fraternity is often sceptical and takes “miraculous” recoveries as flukes. Very few study such cases such or take them into account when treating patients.

Now and then, a doctor comes across a patient who improves unexpectedly from a disease that usually progresses, such as cancer, and at times is even cured. This is called spontaneous healing, spontaneous regression or spontaneous regression. In their 1966 book Spontaneous Regression of Cancer, W H Cole and T C Everson defined it (in cases of cancer) as “the partial or complete disappearance of a malignant tumour in the absence of all treatment, or in the presence of therapy which is considered inadequate to exert significant influence on neoplastic disease”.

Such cases notwithstanding, the medical fraternity is often sceptical and takes “miraculous” recoveries as flukes. Very few study such cases such or take them into account when treating patients. Among these few is Dr Jeffrey Rediger, MD, a psychiatrist who also holds a master’s degree in divinity. He has spent over 15 years studying spontaneous healing, the results of which he has put down in his new book.

Cured: The Life-Changing Science of Spontaneous Healing explores patterns behind healing illnesses such as the deadliest kinds of cancers, and lays out physical and mental principles associated with recovery. These include physically healing diets and immune systems, and mentally healing stress responses and identities. Rediger argues that much of our physical reality is created in our minds and perception changes our experiences, sometimes to the point of changing our bodies. Therefore, Rediger argues, healing our identities may be a key tool to recovery.

Mark Hyman, MD, hails the book: “Cured is a rare glimpse into the mysteries of human health and disease. Why do some people with incurable disease suddenly heal? This phenomenon has been ignored by medicine rather than investigated. Dr Rediger finally asks what we can learn from these cases of spontaneous remission and how can we activate the power of the human body using the mind to harness our body’s own healing systems.”

