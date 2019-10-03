Tip for Reading List: What drove Susan Sontag

Ever since Susan Sontag, American writer and political activist, died in 2004, a number of books have been published on her. These include Swimming in a Sea of Death, which is her son David Rieff’s account of the leukaemia that caused her demise, and Phillip Lopate’s Notes on Sontag.

The latest addition to this list is Benjamin Moser’s Sontag: Her Life and Work; it is the authorised biography.

Sontag was a difficult subject, prone to wild swings. Moser attempts to trace the roots of Sontag’s troubled personality starting with the influence of her alcoholic mother, Mildred.

Then came Sontag’s troubled marriage to Phillip Reiff, her professor at the University of Chicago; by 19 she was a mother but stuck in a marriage with a man who was the exact ideological opposite of her leftist self. But the book stands out not for its analysis but description.