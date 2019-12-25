Tip for reading list: Penguin scandal cover-up, unearthed

The book also throws light on Levick’s survival story, besides the life of penguins. The book also throws light on Levick’s survival story, besides the life of penguins.

In 1910, surgeon and zoologist George Murray Levick accompanied the explorer Robert Falcon Scott on his tragic Antarctic mission. He himself did not accompany Scott on the South Pole mission that claimed five lives, including Scott’s. Levick spent the southern hemisphere summer of 1911-1912 in a rookery of Adélie penguins and observed their behaviours, including courting, mating, and even homosexuality. He wrote about it, but his findings were so scandalous for the time that they were deemed not fit for publication.

In 1996, biologist and author Lloyd Spencer Davis went on his own expedition and observed the same same-sex behaviour in Antarctic penguins. Initially, he thought he was the first to record this. Then in 2012, Levick’s unpublished manuscript appeared in a scientific journal. Intrigued, Davis set off on another investigation – to find out why Levick’s observations had been suppressed in the first place. Davis’s new book, A Polar Affair: Antarctica’s Forgotten Hero and the Secret Love Life of Penguins is the story of that investigation. In the process, it also throws light on Levick’s survival story, besides the life of penguins.

