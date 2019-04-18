Tip for Reading List: The Novel That Lifted Notre Dame

THE FIRE that ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral has given an immediate relevance to the timeless The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Various editions of Victor Hugo’s novel, published in 1831, were occupying five of the top-10 positions, including first and second, in the Amazon France bestseller list on Wednesday evening. Also, the BBC published a report about booksellers calling on the book’s publishers to donate to the renovation effort.

Advertising

The novel is bulit around the hopeless love of Quasimodo, a bell ringer at Notre Dame who was born with a deformed back, for gypsy girl Esmeralda, while Quasimodo’s guardian, archdeacon Frollo, too has his eyes set on her. Beyond the tragic romance, the novel is a celebration of the cathedral itself, which is described in great detail through its pages. Written at a time when Notre Dame was in a state of neglect, mostly on account of desecration during the French revolution of the 1790s, the book is set in the 15th century when the monument retained most of its splendour. The 1831 book is believed to have inspired its eventual restoration. This project was undertaken in 1845, under the architect Eugène Emmanuel Viollet-le-Duc, according to the official Notre Dame website.

Following the fire, the novel is once again playing a role in the French rediscovering their heritage. In one passage that is being widely quoted in the current context, Hugo wrote: “As much beauty as it may retain in its old age, it is not easy to repress a sigh, to restrain our anger, when we mark the countless defacements and mutilations to which men and time have subjected that venerable monument.”