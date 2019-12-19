Tip for Reading List: Memoirs of a WWII Secret Guerrilla

The Special Operations Executive (SOE) was formed by then Prime Minister Winston Churchill. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The Special Operations Executive (SOE) was formed by then Prime Minister Winston Churchill. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In 1940, Britain formed a secret fighting organisation called the Special Operations Executive (SOE). Formed by then Prime Minister Winston Churchill after the defeat of the French Army by the German forces during World War II, and in the wake of Britain’s retreat from continental Europe in 1940, the SOE was tasked in Nazi-occupied France to infiltrate and forcefully recruit and train local French résistants to attack the German war machine. Though one of the most important Allied units, it was highly secret during the War.

Now, one of its agents has come out with a book on his experiences in SOE. They Fought Alone is written by Charles Glass who, along with John Starr, both Anglo-American recruits and together known as the “Starr brothers”, led a group of guerillas, assassins and saboteurs.

SOE’s mission in Nazi-occupied France was to infiltrate, recruit and train local French résistants to attack the German war machine. In fact, every country under the Axis rule from the Far East to France came under a section of SOE that recruited locals and equipped them with the training required to challenge their occupation.

SoE went on to become the rival of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) or MI6, which did not appreciate this intrusion. The book mentions, “MI6’s method was ‘hush-hush’, while SOE went for ‘boom-boom’.”

Glass tells the story about the clandestine organisation and about the ordeals faced by the Starr brothers during and after the war. The author is a journalist who began his career in 1973 with ABC News Beirut bureau and covered among others the Arab-Israeli war and the civil war in Lebanon. For They Fought Alone, Glass interviewed surviving wartime Resistance fighters and referenced recently declassified documents from Britain’s SOE files, the French archives, family letters and diaries.

