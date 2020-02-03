Tip for Reading List: How the Modern World Eats

Award-winning food writer Bee Wilson explores the good and the bad in The Way We East Now: Strategies for Eating in a World of Change. Award-winning food writer Bee Wilson explores the good and the bad in The Way We East Now: Strategies for Eating in a World of Change.

In the last couple of generations, eating habits have changed across the world. Traditional diets have given way to snacking, binge eating and globalised food — from chips to avocado toast and smoothies. The same period has been marked by declining hunger, but also by growing obesity. Indeed, modern food can kill — diabetes and heart disease are on the rise everywhere. Award-winning food writer Bee Wilson explores the good and the bad in The Way We East Now: Strategies for Eating in a World of Change.

In essence, the book explains how modern food has transformed our lives. Wilson explores various new trends — meal replacements, the disappearing fixed-time meal, the lack of time to cook, the increase in food delivery services. Wilson looks at how better eating can re-establish eating as something that gives us both joy and health. “… Wilson offers valuable suggestions for ways in which individuals can change how they eat (smaller plates, more variety, make time to cook and enjoy food), as well as how governments can help,” The Guardian writes in its review.

