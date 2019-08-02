Tip for reading list: A biography of the semicolon

Of all the punctuation marks in English writing, the semicolon is perhaps the most controversial. Writers have always been divided over its necessity and effectiveness. Stephen King dislikes it, as did Ernest Hemingway and George Orwell, while Herman Melville and Henry James loved it. In Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark, historian and teacher Cecelia Watson traces the history of this punctuation mark, from its evolution to the present, and the various controversies surrounding it.

The semicolon has two main functions. One of these is to segregate words into groups that are already punctuated with commas — for example, “Gorakhpur, Amethi and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh; Patna, Vaishali and Nalanda in Bihar; Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati in Assam…” It is the other function that is usually controversial. As a mark that has a hierarchy between the comma and the period, the semicolon often separates two clauses that could have served as independent sentences. Some sentences work well with the semicolon, while others can be clumsy.

Invented in Venice in 1494 by printer and publisher Aldus Manutius, the semicolon for long had no strictly defined function. In the nineteenth century, as newer and newer grammar rules entered the discourse, disagreements over where and when to use the semicolon became frequent. In her biography of the semicolon, Watson uses a range of examples, from Milton to Martin Luther King Jr to Raymond Chandler, and argues that grammar fanatics should ignore the rulebooks and focus instead on communicating better.

“Does this mean anything goes? Not in the least,” The New York Times writes in its review. “Watson opposes conventions only as they exist to spare us from thinking. Don’t just learn the rules, her clever, curious book prompts us; learn to ask, whose rules (and to admire that semicolon while you’re at it).”