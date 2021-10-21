‘Timely treatment of dengue is vital to prevent mortality’

As the number of dengue, a vector-borne disease, cases shoot up in the state, a look at what causes the disease and how can we safeguard against it.

A number of children are getting seriously ill because of dengue. What are the major causes?

Dengue can affect all age groups, but children are more susceptible to it as they are more likely to get bitten by mosquitoes. Second, if timely treatment is not initiated, it can cause dehydration and shock, both common causes of serious illness and mortality in dengue patients. September and October are the two months when dengue cases rise, and of course, this year, the late rainfall has aggravated the situation. With a fall in temperature, mosquitoes will decrease and I think in another ten days, we should see a decrease in dengue cases.

If you could share some warning signs parents must be aware of to prevent serious situations. Also, what are the few precautions they can take?

The warning signs in children are severe pain in the abdomen, frequent vomiting, bleeding from mouth/nose/gums, lethargy, restlessness, poor oral intake. These children need to be admitted to a hospital at the earliest. As far as precautions are concerned, parents need to treat a fever with only paracetamol, frequently feed the child, and increase liquids like ORS, coconut water. The child should pass urine four to six times, and they should report to a hospital early, as soon as the warning signs appear. We are also seeing a number of cases of viral fever, with cold and cough, and in dengue, the cold and cough are mild. If a patient has a fever that lasts for more than three days, then a blood test is important. Also, as mosquitoes bite infants more, they need to be protected with adequate clothing and care.

Is the treatment of dengue different for children?

The treatment principles are the same as that of adults, but they need constant monitoring. Usually, Day 4 to7 (from the day of onset of fever) is critical. We consider a platelet count of less than one lakh as a warning sign, but low platelets are not the only parameter that we consider. Dehydration, low blood pressure, bleeding are serious signs to consider. Dengue deaths are completely preventable if we take timely interventions.

Dr. Sunil Kumar Aggarwal is Senior Consultant, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Fortis Hospital