A timeline of the assassination plot that led to Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea

Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty on Friday for his role in the foiled murder plot of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on US soil. We recall the sequence of events

By: Explained Desk
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 03:57 PM IST
nikhil guptaKhalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (left) was the target of an assassination plot. Nikhil Gupta (right) pled guilty on Friday. (NYT, PTI)
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Friday that Nikhil Gupta, charged with the 2023 assassination plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, has pleaded guilty in a United States court.

“Nikhil Gupta plotted to assassinate a US citizen in New York City. He thought that from outside this country, he could kill someone in it without consequence, simply for exercising their American right to free speech. But he was wrong, and he will face justice,” said US Attorney Jay Clayton. “Our message to all nefarious foreign actors should be clear: steer clear of the United States and our people.”

The DoJ also said that Gupta worked at the direction of an Indian government employee to arrange the murder plot. He is set to be sentenced on May 29.

We look at the people involved, and the timeline of events as they allegedly occurred.

The dramatis personae

Nikhil Gupta, alias Nick, aged 54. He had described himself as an international narcotics and weapons trafficker. On Friday, he pled guilty to three counts, including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering related to the murder attempt.

Vikash Yadav, previously identified as CC-1, aged 41. Yadav is the alleged Indian intelligence officer who allegedly orchestrated the plot from India. He formerly served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the “Victim”: While the release does not explicitly name Pannun, there is little doubt that he is the victim. He is identified as “a U.S. citizen of Indian origin”, “a vocal critic of the Indian government”, and “leads a U.S.-based organization that advocates for the secession of Punjab”.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Khalistani separatist leader of Canadian origin, and an associate of Pannun’s. He was killed outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

Also in Explained | Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistani separatist that Canada’s PM Trudeau says India may have got killed

CS: Contacted by Gupta for assistance in contracting a hitman for the job in New York City. Was actually a confidential source working with the US law enforcement.

UC: The purported hitman, introduced to Gupta by CS. He was actually an undercover US law enforcement officer.

The chronology

May 2023:

In a series of communications via encrypted platforms, Yadav asks Gupta to arrange the murder of the Victim in exchange for his assistance in securing the dismissal of a criminal case against Gupta in India. Gupta agrees, and meets Yadav in New Delhi.

Gupta contacts CS, whom he knows as a criminal associate seeking help to contract a hitman. He is unaware that CS is working as a confidential source for the DEA.

CS introduces Gupta to UC, a DEA undercover officer posing as a hitman. Yadav agrees to pay UC $100,000 to murder the Victim in dealings arranged by Gupta.

June 2023:

On June 9, Yadav arranges to pay $15,000 via Gupta to UC as an advance payment for the murder.

Yadav subsequently provides Gupta with the victim’s personal information, including his New York home address, phone numbers and details of his daily conduct, which are conveyed to UC. Gupta delivers regular updates of the victim, including surveillance photographs, to Yadav.

Gupta instructs UC to carry out the murder as soon as possible, but specifically not before the Indian Prime Minister’s official state visit to the US on June 20, 2023.

On June 18, two days before the PM’s US visit, Nijjar is murdered by masked gunmen outside a gurdwara in Canada. Gupta tells UC the next day that Nijjar “was also the target” and “we have so many targets.” Gupta says there is “now no need to wait” on killing the Victim.

Also Read | Pannun Assassination Plot: ‘Gupta worked at the direction of an Indian govt employee to arrange the murder plot’

On June 30, Gupta is arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US.

November 2023: On November 30, Gupta is indicted in New York by the DoJ, while Yadav is listed as CC-1, not publicly identified. Meanwhile, India establishes a high-level inquiry committee to address the security concerns raised by the US.

December 2023: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Yadav on December 18. He is charged with extortion, kidnapping and links to the gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi.

May 2024: A Czech court rejects Gupta’s petition to avoid extradition to the US.

June 2024: Gupta is extradited to the US and lodged in a prison in Brooklyn. At this point, he claims innocence and denies the charges against him.

October 2024:

The DoJ issues a second superseding indictment, which names Yadav as a co-defendant. He is not yet arrested in relation to those charges.

The MEA announces that the individual named in the US Justice Department’s indictment related to a foiled assassination plot against Pannun is no longer employed by the Indian government.

February 2026: On February 13, Gupta pleads guilty to three counts against him, including murder-for-hire. He faces a maximum potential sentence of 40 years in prison.

May 2026: Sentencing hearing before US District Judge Victor Marrero.

 

With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
