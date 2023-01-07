Time to get the hang of some travel talk

Quarantine, self-isolation, masking, social distancing, super-spreader and anti-vaxxer are some of the words which crowded our conversation during the pandemic years. We used them not because we felt like using them. They weighed on our minds, restricted us within the four walls of our homes for the better part of the past few years and reflected a collective paranoia. They defined our mood and gave such coinages as permacrisis and goblin mode.
With the New Year in, we will love to put those discomforting thoughts away. While caution is advised, we cannot be held hostage to a fear perpetually. We want a life. And the signs are welcome. People have started succumbing to the pull of the outdoor, travelling, flying, driving, and taking a train to a destination.
Tourist hotspots in the country are reported to have been brimming with visitors, so much so that local administration in some places had to step in to rein in the footfall. For example, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has recorded the maximum revenue ever. All these show that exploring, connecting and getting embraced by nature come naturally to human beings.
So, before you hit the road, it’s time to learn a few tourism idioms. Many such idioms have gone beyond tourism talk and have become part of our day-to-day usage. Here we go off the beaten track and look up ones which are not too common, each with a sentence.
Let me throw in a lagniappe here, and an interesting one. The word gadabout traces its origin to Middle English verb ‘gadden’ which means to wander about without any specific purpose. In modern usage, gadabout refers to a person who travels often and to many places for pleasure. In case you imagine to fit the bill, packing light and living out of a suitcase is just the ticket to enjoy the wonderful world.