Why is the sighting of two tigers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana worrying officials and people?

An adult Royal Bengal Tiger that travelled over 650 km from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra was spotted on National Highway 16 near Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district on Tuesday night (February 3), casually strolling near a school and unperturbed by traffic. After being sighted again near Raghudevapuram, 35 km away, the tiger was tranquilised and captured early on Saturday (February 7) in agricultural fields in Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal. Forest Department officials said the rescued big cat is a sub-adult Royal Bengal Tiger and has been shifted to the Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam zoo. It will be released back in the wild soon.

Meanwhile, officials are tracking a sub-adult tiger in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri in Telangana, where the big cat has never been seen before. This tiger, too, is believed to have crossed over from Maharashtra, most probably from Tadoba Tiger Reserve. After it was first spotted in Adilabad, the big cat moved through Mulugu, Karimnagar, and Jagityal districts before reaching Yadadri Bhongir. “It is a sub-adult male and is probably looking for a mate or new territory. It has not attacked anyone, but man-animal conflict is possible near residential areas,’’ an official said.

A study of 29 tiger cubs between 2005 and 2011 in Ranthambhore found that males had a greater probability of dispersal (92.3%) than females (36.4%). Males also dispersed further (4.5-148 km) than females (4.6-25.8 km) from the area of birth.

Why then are officials worried?

Both tigers travelled extremely long distances—over 600 kms— and are likely to establish new territories. Such long-distance dispersals have been well documented: in 2023, a tiger from Maharashtra’s Brahmapuri travelled 2,000 km across four states to reach Rayagada in Odisha. Last month, a tigress ventured 300 km from Odisha to West Bengal, and another tiger found its way from Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh, possibly as far as upper Jammu.

While this is good news for wildlife conservation, their proximity to residential areas is cause for concern.

The tiger near Rajamahendravaram was spotted near the gate of a private school and a religious centre. It has killed buffaloes and calves but has not harmed any humans. Officials have alerted the public to take precautions at night and to protect their livestock in shelters. East Godavari district collector Kirthi Chekuri declared holidays for schools in the area till the tiger moves away. The tiger in Yadadri Bhongir is also moving near residential areas towards the south.

For both tigers, the possibility of conflict with humans or being killed by poachers exists as they are being spotted near agricultural fields and busy roads. Without adequate monitoring and necessary intervention, tiger dispersals through non-forest areas and human habitations may fuel man-animal conflict, eroding the goodwill that the national animal banks on.

What is being done to ensure the protection of the two tigers and people?

Andhra Pradesh’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr P V Chalapathi Rao said that the tiger near Rajamahendravaram may be tranquilised if it stays too close to residential areas. He said that permission to tranquilise it has already been given, and a special team from Pune is on its way. The tiger will be taken back to the forest area and released. On Friday, the tiger entered a field where men were working and moved into an abandoned house, but escaped before it could be tranquilised.

Forest officers of Yadadri Bhongir and neighbouring Jangaon district are tracking the tiger, which moved towards Jangaon on Wednesday night. While it has not harmed any humans, it has preyed on livestock. Officials said that if necessary, it will be tranquilised and shifted to a forest area.

Imran Siddiqui of Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society told The Indian Express that the two tigers dispersed from the Chandrapur area of Maharashtra, where the tiger population has increased. “The tiger, which is now in Jangaon, should have been intercepted while it was in the Kawal Tiger Reserve area, but it was not. Similarly, the tiger in Rajahmundry should have also been intercepted earlier,” he said. “Now both have become problem tigers because they are too close to human habitations. They are looking to establish territory and a mate, and they will not go away easily. The tigers can be captured, but they cannot be released in the existing tiger reserves, which already have enough tigers and there is no more space,” he added.

Why do tigers travel such long distances?

Dispersal is natural for the tiger, a solitary, territorial animal that must eke out its own space with exclusive hunting and reproductive rights. Typically, a male tiger’s larger territory encompasses smaller territories of multiple female tigers. While related tigresses (siblings or mother-daughters) may concede space to one another in adjacent ranges, every male tiger must establish its own territory when it comes of age.

Within the finite limits of shrinking forests, this leads to frequent duels between young pretenders and the dominating, mature males already in control of prime plots. If lucky to survive the face-offs, the vanquished flee the victor’s territory and must keep exploring for vacant slots and accessible tigresses.

When surplus tigers from ‘source’ reserves reach low-tiger-density areas, fresh gene flow revitalises isolated populations. Dispersal routes popular with tigers indicate the potential for developing and protecting new habitats and corridors so that the big cat may reclaim lost ground.