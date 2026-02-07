Why is the sighting of two tigers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana worrying officials and people?

For both tigers, the possibility of conflict with humans or being killed by poachers exists as they are being spotted near agricultural fields and busy roads.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
6 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 06:50 PM IST
tigerWithout adequate monitoring and necessary intervention, tiger dispersals through non-forest areas and human habitations may fuel man-animal conflict, eroding the goodwill that the national animal banks on. (Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

An adult Royal Bengal Tiger that travelled over 650 km from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra was spotted on National Highway 16 near Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district on Tuesday night (February 3), casually strolling near a school and unperturbed by traffic. After being sighted again near Raghudevapuram, 35 km away, the tiger was tranquilised and captured early on Saturday (February 7) in agricultural fields in Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal. Forest Department officials said the rescued big cat is a sub-adult Royal Bengal Tiger and has been shifted to the Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam zoo. It will be released back in the wild soon.

Meanwhile, officials are tracking a sub-adult tiger in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri in Telangana, where the big cat has never been seen before. This tiger, too, is believed to have crossed over from Maharashtra, most probably from Tadoba Tiger Reserve. After it was first spotted in Adilabad, the big cat moved through Mulugu, Karimnagar, and Jagityal districts before reaching Yadadri Bhongir. “It is a sub-adult male and is probably looking for a mate or new territory. It has not attacked anyone, but man-animal conflict is possible near residential areas,’’ an official said.

A study of 29 tiger cubs between 2005 and 2011 in Ranthambhore found that males had a greater probability of dispersal (92.3%) than females (36.4%). Males also dispersed further (4.5-148 km) than females (4.6-25.8 km) from the area of birth.

Why then are officials worried?

Both tigers travelled extremely long distances—over 600 kms— and are likely to establish new territories. Such long-distance dispersals have been well documented: in 2023, a tiger from Maharashtra’s Brahmapuri travelled 2,000 km across four states to reach Rayagada in Odisha. Last month, a tigress ventured 300 km from Odisha to West Bengal, and another tiger found its way from Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh, possibly as far as upper Jammu.

While this is good news for wildlife conservation, their proximity to residential areas is cause for concern.

The tiger near Rajamahendravaram was spotted near the gate of a private school and a religious centre. It has killed buffaloes and calves but has not harmed any humans. Officials have alerted the public to take precautions at night and to protect their livestock in shelters. East Godavari district collector Kirthi Chekuri declared holidays for schools in the area till the tiger moves away. The tiger in Yadadri Bhongir is also moving near residential areas towards the south.

Also in Explained | State of India’s tiger prey, why challenges to their habitat need to be addressed

For both tigers, the possibility of conflict with humans or being killed by poachers exists as they are being spotted near agricultural fields and busy roads. Without adequate monitoring and necessary intervention, tiger dispersals through non-forest areas and human habitations may fuel man-animal conflict, eroding the goodwill that the national animal banks on.

Story continues below this ad

What is being done to ensure the protection of the two tigers and people?

Andhra Pradesh’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr P V Chalapathi Rao said that the tiger near Rajamahendravaram may be tranquilised if it stays too close to residential areas. He said that permission to tranquilise it has already been given, and a special team from Pune is on its way. The tiger will be taken back to the forest area and released. On Friday, the tiger entered a field where men were working and moved into an abandoned house, but escaped before it could be tranquilised.

Forest officers of Yadadri Bhongir and neighbouring Jangaon district are tracking the tiger, which moved towards Jangaon on Wednesday night. While it has not harmed any humans, it has preyed on livestock. Officials said that if necessary, it will be tranquilised and shifted to a forest area.

More Explained | Why every tiger carcass requires a postmortem

Imran Siddiqui of Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society told The Indian Express that the two tigers dispersed from the Chandrapur area of Maharashtra, where the tiger population has increased. “The tiger, which is now in Jangaon, should have been intercepted while it was in the Kawal Tiger Reserve area, but it was not. Similarly, the tiger in Rajahmundry should have also been intercepted earlier,” he said. “Now both have become problem tigers because they are too close to human habitations. They are looking to establish territory and a mate, and they will not go away easily. The tigers can be captured, but they cannot be released in the existing tiger reserves, which already have enough tigers and there is no more space,” he added.

Why do tigers travel such long distances?

Story continues below this ad

Dispersal is natural for the tiger, a solitary, territorial animal that must eke out its own space with exclusive hunting and reproductive rights. Typically, a male tiger’s larger territory encompasses smaller territories of multiple female tigers. While related tigresses (siblings or mother-daughters) may concede space to one another in adjacent ranges, every male tiger must establish its own territory when it comes of age.

Within the finite limits of shrinking forests, this leads to frequent duels between young pretenders and the dominating, mature males already in control of prime plots. If lucky to survive the face-offs, the vanquished flee the victor’s territory and must keep exploring for vacant slots and accessible tigresses.

When surplus tigers from ‘source’ reserves reach low-tiger-density areas, fresh gene flow revitalises isolated populations. Dispersal routes popular with tigers indicate the potential for developing and protecting new habitats and corridors so that the big cat may reclaim lost ground.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Russian oil
In India’s first-ever Disaster Victim Identification guidelines, teeth hold the key
Disaster Victim Identification
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
E Sreedharan says the Centre is ready to move ahead with a Kerala high-speed rail corridor if the state government supports it. (File Photo)
‘Metro Man’ speaks out: ‘Centre silent on Kerala high-speed rail as LDF govt did RRTS stunt’
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Cat opens door for owner
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
IND vs USA
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
coffee
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Advertisement
Must Read
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Faheem
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update
The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list.
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
EXPRESS OPINION
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
RBI maintains status quo, conserves policy ammunition
RBI maintains status quo, conserves policy ammunition
In a fragmented world order, AI and energy will hold the key to rewriting rules
Signals for the future, an elephant that never leaves the room
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement