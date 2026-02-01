Across world, exiled Tibetans vote today to shortlist their leaders: Why the election matters

As Tibetans living in exile across the world prepare for the contentious Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) elections, the process once again highlights a unique democratic system operating without a territorial state.

The elections — to be held in two phases on Sunday, February 1 (preliminary stage) and April 26 (final stage) — determine both the political leadership of the Tibetan government-in-exile and the composition of its legislature.

At a time when Tibet remains under tight Chinese control, these elections serve both a governance function for the diaspora and a symbolic assertion of Tibetan political identity.

We explain how the CTA’s elections are held, who are the key contenders this time and why it matters in the India-China geopolitical scenario.

What is the Central Tibetan Administration?

The Central Tibetan Administration functions as the government-in-exile of the Tibetan people. Based in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, it was formally democratised under the guidance of the Dalai Lama and operates independently of China, which governs the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

The CTA has three branches:

Executive, headed by the Sikyong (political leader),

Legislative, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and

Judiciary, the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission.

The current elections are for the Sikyong and the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE).

The Sikyong is the highest executive authority of the CTA, responsible for governance, international advocacy for Tibet, and welfare of the Tibetan diaspora. Sikyong candidates must be 35 years or older.

The Parliament is the legislative body, consisting of 45 members, which passes laws, approves budgets, and oversees the executive. Parliamentary candidates must be 25 years or older.

Who can vote?

Any Tibetan in exile aged 18 or above, registered with the CTA and up to date with their Green Book contributions (a record of civic participation and tax-like payments), can vote in the elections.

The CTA reported that around 91,000 Tibetans worldwide registered to vote for the 2026 elections, spanning India, Nepal, Bhutan, Europe, North America, Australasia, and parts of Asia and Africa.

Who are the key contenders this time?

Penpa Tsering — the Incumbent Sikyong and widely seen as a leading contender for re-election. He previously served as Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and as Representative of the Dalai Lama to North America. His campaign and support base centre on continuity of leadership and sustaining the CTA’s core missions.

Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang (Kaydor) — A prominent candidate who announced his bid for Sikyong in late 2025. He is a former representative of the Dalai Lama in North America and founder of the Asia Freedom Institute. Kaydor’s platform emphasises unity, stronger global advocacy for the Tibetan cause, and institutional resilience.

How are the elections conducted?

The CTA follows a two-round election system, unlike India’s single-phase national elections.

The first step is the preliminary election which is to be held on February 1. It acts as a nomination and shortlisting stage. Voters are free to vote for any eligible Tibetan, even if they have not formally declared candidacy.

For Sikyong, the two candidates who receive the highest votes advance to the final election.

For Parliament, the preliminary vote determines which candidates qualify for the final round in each constituency.

This system is designed to encourage community-based leadership rather than party-driven politics. The CTA does not have formal political parties.

The second stage is the final election, scheduled for April 26. Voters choose between the two Sikyong finalists and the shortlisted parliamentary candidates. The winners are decided by simple majority in their respective constituencies.

The campaigning will continue until April. The final results, announced after April 26, will shape the CTA’s leadership for the next five years.

How is the Parliament structured?

The 45-seat Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile reflects Tibet’s traditional and diasporic diversity. Tibet’s three traditional provinces: Ü-Tsang, Kham and Amdo get 10 seats each. A total of 10 seats are equally divided among five religious traditions: Nyingma, Kagyu, Sakya, Gelug and Bon.

And, finally, five seats are from the Tibetan diaspora — two from North and South America, two from Europe and Africa, and one from Asia (excluding India/Nepal/Bhutan) and Australasia.

Who oversees the elections?

The elections are conducted by the Central Tibetan Election Commission, an independent constitutional body of the CTA. It issues the election schedule, voter eligibility rules, and a strict code of conduct.

Candidates are prohibited from using the Dalai Lama’s image, using the Tibetan national flag or CTA emblem in campaigns, and engaging in personal attacks or divisive rhetoric. Violations can lead to disqualification.

Why are these elections significant?

The CTA elections are often cited as a rare example of a fully functioning democratic system without a sovereign territory. Since 2011, when the Dalai Lama relinquished political authority, the elected Sikyong and Parliament have become the primary decision-makers for Tibetans worldwide.

The elections determine leadership that represents Tibetans on human rights, cultural preservation, education and international advocacy. For the Tibetan diaspora, voting is also a form of political participation and identity assertion, particularly as direct political expression inside Tibet remains tightly restricted by China. The process reinforces the CTA’s claim to legitimacy and continuity, even decades after exile.

India-China geopolitical scenario

The CTA is headquartered in Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. India is the host of the world’s largest Tibetan exile population. China considers the CTA illegal and separatist, and routinely criticises countries — especially India — for allowing Tibetan political activity. Although India officially recognises Tibet as part of China, it has historically allowed the CTA to function autonomously, walking a careful diplomatic line. CTA elections often coincide with periods of India-China border tensions, drawing renewed attention from Beijing to Tibetan political mobilisation.

Any future shift in CTA leadership can subtly influence India-China dynamics, particularly on issues of refugee policy, international advocacy and the future of the Dalai Lama’s succession.