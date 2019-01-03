Explained Snippets | Three states, 66 ministers: all crorepatis, 62 of them men

Between the previous Cabinet and the one newly sworn in, the average wealth of ministers in Chhattisgarh has multiplied by more than 15 times, from Rs 3.04 crore in 2013 to Rs 47.13 crore in 2018. In other Cabinets among the five sworn in last month, ministers’ average wealth has more than trebled in Rajasthan (from Rs 4.62 crore to Rs 15.48 crore) and more than doubled in Madhya Pradesh (from Rs 6.48 crore to Rs 15.84 crore), according to an analysis of the ministers’ election affidavits carried out by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Chhattisgarh has 12 ministers, Rajasthan 25 and Madhya Pradesh 29. The ADR analysis found that all 66 ministers are crorepatis. Among ministers in 2013, crorepatis had made up 88% of the Cabinet in Chhattisgarh, 96% in Rajasthan, and 92% in Madhya Pradesh.

Of all 66 ministers, T S Baba of Chhattisgarh declared the highest assets at Rs 500 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at nearly Rs 207 crore. Two more ministers, both in Rajasthan, declared over Rs 100 crore — Anjana Udailal (Rs 108 crore) and Vishvendra Singh (Rs 104 crore). Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel declared assets of Rs 23 crore while Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot declared Rs 6.54 crore.

The share of ministers who face criminal cases, too, has multiplied in all three states. Two of Chhattisgarh’s 12 ministers face criminal cases, compared to 1 minister in 2013. In Rajasthan, the share rises from 5 out of 23 ministers in 2013 (22%) to 9 out of 25 in 2018 (36%); in Madhya Pradesh, it rises from 5 out of 24 (21%) to 15 out of 29 (52%);

In terms of gender representation, women continue to have a low share. Chhattisgarh’s 12 ministers included just 1 woman in 2013, which is unchanged in 2018. Although the other two states have sworn in larger Cabinets than last time, the total count of women ministers has decreased in both — from 4 to 1 in Rajasthan, and from 3 to 2 in Madhya Pradesh.

Tip for Reading List | China war on PM2.5 causing more ozone pollution: Study

The Chinese government’s sustained efforts to restrict particulate pollution may have ended up increasing ozone pollution, new research by Harvard University scientists suggests. In 2013, the Chinese government began instituting stringent policies to regulate emissions of PM 2.5 — the number of cars were restricted, coal-fired power plants reduced emissions — with the result that PM 2.5 concentrations in eastern China fell nearly 40% in 5 years. Harvard scientists analysed data from air quality monitoring stations across China and found that while PM 2.5 pollution is falling, harmful ground-level ozone pollution is on the rise, especially in large cities.

In a statement on the research, Harvard explained the chemistry. “Ozone is formed through a series of chemical reactions, starting with the oxidation of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This reaction forms chemical radicals, which drives reactions among oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and VOCs to produce ozone in the presence of sunlight… The researchers found that particulate matter acts like a sponge for the radicals needed to generate ozone pollution, sucking them up and preventing them from producing ozone,” the statement said.

The rapid reduction of PM 2.5 dramatically altered the chemistry of the atmosphere, leaving more radicals available to produce ozone. “As PM 2.5 levels continue to fall, ozone is going to keep getting worse,” the Harvard statement quoted study first author Ke Li as saying.

The research is published in the American journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It can be read online at https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/12/26/1812168116. —Source: Harvard University