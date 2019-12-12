Explained: What is Wi-Fi Calling?

Users don’t have to pay extra for these calls as it is using a Wi-Fi network Users don’t have to pay extra for these calls as it is using a Wi-Fi network

Bharti Airtel, which recently removed its FUP (Fair Usage Policy) on calls to other networks, has introduced Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), a first for India. Airtel Wi-Fi calling claims to enhance indoor voice calling experience for smartphone customers.

WHAT IT MEANS: Wi-Fi Calling is aimed especially for areas where cellular networks are not strong. It uses high speed Internet connection, available via broadband, to make and receive high definition (HD) voice calls. Users don’t have to pay extra for these calls as it is using a Wi-Fi network.

This is not much different from a voice call using WhatsApp or any other over-the-top messaging platform, but here the call is from one number to another, and not using an app. Since these calls use stable Wi-Fi connections, call drops are not expected to be a problem.

Wi-Fi Calling can be configured on compatible smartphones by upgrading operating systems to the version that supports Wi-Fi Calling, and enabling this in Settings. Keeping VoLTE switched on will help in seamless voice calling, but this is not essential.

HOW THE SERVICE WILL WORK: At the moment the service is limited to Delhi-NCR users with compatible devices. This will not be charged extra as it will use Wi-Fi and not Airtel’s networks. The catch: for now, it will work only for users who have Wi-Fi on Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband.

Airtel says it will soon be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots, and rolled out in other locations. Reliance Jio can be expected to roll out its own VoWiFi service soon.

