This Word Means: Mela Kheerbhawani

On Wednesday (June 8), Kashmiri Hindus, locally known as Pandits, will celebrate the Zyestha Ashtami at the Mata Kheerbhawani temple at Tulmulla in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Ragnya Devi. Situated 30 km from Srinagar city, it is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Kashmiri Hindus. The temple gets its name from kheer, or milk and rice pudding, that pilgrims pour into the spring inside the temple complex as an offering to the goddess.

Legend has it that the water of the temple’s spring changes colour from white to red and black. The colour of the water is said to predict the impending future. If it changes to black, it is seen as inauspicious or an impending disaster. Kashmiri Pandits say that the water had turned black before they were forced to flee Kashmir during the militancy of 1990.

Every year, a mela or festival is held at the temple. The festival, known as Mela Kheerbhawani, is the largest gathering of Hindus in Kashmir after the annual Amarnath Yatra. While only a handful of devotees visited the temple in the 1990s, the festival was revived over a decade ago when large numbers of Kashmiri Hindu pilgrims resumed visits to the temple on Zyestha Ashtami from Jammu and New Delhi as well. In 2018, the then PDP-BJP government facilitated the annual festival by providing free transportation to the pilgrims living in Jammu and Delhi. Sevaks at the temple say that over 10,000 pilgrims visited the temple during the festival.

Hundreds of local Muslims, too, traditionally join the celebrations.

Over the last two years, gatherings at the temple during the annual festival were limited because of the pandemic. While the pandemic is over, this year’s festival would be celebrated under the shadow of fear because of the recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.