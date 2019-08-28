This Word Means: Fedor the robot

ON TUESDAY, the humanoid robot Fedor, the first from Russia sent into orbit, reached the International Space Station. Short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, Fedor can be operated manually by ISS astronauts wearing robotic exoskeleton suits. The robot mirrors their movements.

Fedor stands 180 cm tall and weighs 160 kg. It copies human movements, which will enable it to perform tasks that are risky for astronauts strapped onto an exoskeleton.

In an interview on the website of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Fedor developer Yevgeny Dudorov said space is the most important industry for using robots, a dangerous environment for humans. “The ideal option for an assistant, and in some cases a complete replacement for a person, is an anthropomorphic robot,” Dudorov said.

Fedor has his own Instagram and Twitter accounts. He was sent in an unmanned Soyuz capsule, which failed to dock at the ISS on Saturday. After another attempt on Tuesday was successful, Fedor tweeted: “Sorry for the delay. Got stuck in traffic. Am ready to carry on with work.”

Fedor, who will copy human movements, will help with high-risk tasks at the ISIS until September 7, when he is scheduled to return. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as telling Interfax news agency that Fedor could help in tests on Russia’s new manned transport ship under development, the Federatsiya, or a spacewalk to work on the outside of the ISS. “That’s what he’s being created for. We don’t really need him inside the station,” Rogozin was quoted as saying.

While Fedor is Russia’s first robot in space, other countries have previously sent theirs. In 2011, NASA sent up Robonaut 2, a humanoid developed with General Motors that had a similar aim of working in high-risk environments, AFP reported. Robonaut 2 was flown back to Earth in 2018 after experiencing technical problems. In 2013, Japan sent up a small robot called Kirobo, developed with Toyota. It was able to hold conversations in Japanese.

Soyuz capsules are normally manned, but this time no humans were travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system. The spacecraft blasted off last Thursday from a Russian spaceport in southern Kazakhstan, with Fedor in the commander’s seat. AFP reported that the robot was heard saying “Let’s go. Let’s go,” during the launch, repeating the phrase used by the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin.

The ship was carrying scientific and medical equipment, and components for the space station’s life-support system, as well as food, medicines and personal hygiene products for crew members.

