This word means: C gretathunbergae

Craspedotropis gretathunbergae. (Photo: Schilthuizen et al/Biodiversity Data Journal) Craspedotropis gretathunbergae. (Photo: Schilthuizen et al/Biodiversity Data Journal)

A group of citizen scientists working together with scientists from Taxon Expeditions, which organises field trips of taxonomic experts and laypeople to discover unknown species, has identified a new species of land snail. They have named it Craspedotropis gretathunbergae, in honour of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The species has been described in the Biodiversity Data Journal.

The new species comes from tropical rainforests and is sensitive to drought and extreme temperatures, which are likely to be more frequent as climate change continues. Hence the honour to Thunberg, who has been making efforts to raise awareness about climate change.

The snails were found during a field course conducted by Taxon Expeditions at Kuala Belalong Field Studies Centre in Brunei. When they were found, the snails were at the foot of a steep hillslope, next to a riverbank while they were foraging at night. The two-millimetre-long snails have dark grey tentacles, a pale body and a concave shell, whose outer part is greenish-brown.

In 2018, a Taxon Expedition team had named a new species of beetle after the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also a climate activist.

