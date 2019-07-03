The world’s best known businessman: The rise of Lee Iacocca

Lee Iacocca, one of the leading auto industry executives, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Iacocca was born on October 15, 1924, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. His parents were Italian immigrants. His father was a hot-dog vendor with little education.

His first job out of college was at Ford, where he stayed for 32 years. He started out as an engineer in 1946, before joining the company’s marketing and sales team. At Ford, Iacocca rose through the ranks to become president of the company in 1964. According to news agency Reuters, as a salesman, Iacocca “encouraged his design teams to be bold, and they responded with sports cars that appealed to baby boomers in the 1960s, fuel-efficient models when gasoline prices soared in the 1970s, and the first-ever, family-oriented minivan in the 1980s that led its segment in sales for 25 years”.

Iacocca’s most notable contribution to the company was the Ford Mustang. Gene Bordinat, Ford’s design executive at the time, said of Iacocca’s contribution to the Mustang’s popularity: “We conceived the car and he pimped it after it was born.”

Not all his decision reaped benefits though. The Ford Pinto, which became notorious for exploding fuel tanks, was among his failures. “You don’t win ’em all,” he had reportedly said of the Pinto.

In 1978, Iacocca was fired after clashing with Ford chief Henry Ford II. According to Reuters, when he questioned his departure, Ford had said: “Well, sometimes you just don’t like somebody.”

His departure, however, led him to greater success.

Iacocca carved a name of himself as a leading auto industry executive after saving Chrysler, which was on the brink of bankruptcy. A few months into the job, Iacocca had persuaded the US federal government to guarantee $1.2 billion in loans to the company. He took a series of steps in 1979 to help the struggling company, including closing some of its units and cutting the workforce and wages at all levels. He is known to have taken home a salary of $1 a year until the company rebounded. Chrysler is now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Reuters writes: “The moves, along with Chrysler’s introduction of fuel-efficient cars and the minivan, led to a corporate comeback. He paid off the loans seven years early.”

Iacocca autobiography, published in 1984, was a long-running best-seller. It sold some 15,000 copies per day at its peak.

At the company, the mnemonic phrase “I Am Chairman Of Chrysler Corporation Always” was coined to remember the spelling of the Iacocca’s name.

Following his resignation from the company in 1992, Iacocca invested in various ventures including electric bicycles, casinos and a line of imported olive oil products.

The New York Times writes: “Detractors branded him a Machiavellian huckster who clawed his way to pinnacles of power in 32 years at Ford, building flashy cars like the Mustang, making the covers of Time and Newsweek and becoming the company president at 46, only to be spectacularly fired in 1978 by the founder’s grandson, Henry Ford II. But admirers called him a bold, imaginative leader who landed on his feet after his dismissal and, in a 14-year second act that secured his worldwide reputation, took over the floundering Chrysler Corp. and restored it to health in what experts called one of the most brilliant turnarounds in business history.”

— With Reuters, NYT