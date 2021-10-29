Explained: The Vatican intervention to rectify ‘aberrations’ in Tamil Nadu church

In a letter dated October 8, the Apostolic Nunciature in India — the Vatican’s envoy to New Delhi — issued a strongly worded message to the Tamil Nadu clergy directing it to stay away from holding positions in independent trusts and NGOs, saying they become “financial and political power bases for the priests involved”.

The directive

The Vatican envoy in India has asked the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council (TNBC), which consists of 18 bishops, to take corrective and regulatory measures to ensure that the clergy is not associated with standalone trusts or societies without the consent of the diocesan ordinary. The directive cited that the clergy’s association with independent entities outside the church, even if they are to provide assistance for those in need, makes them “financial and political power bases…”.

The Apostolic Nunciature’s letter quoted Canon Law 286, which says “clerics are prohibited from conducting business or trade personally or through others, for their own advantage or that of others, except with the permission of legitimate excclesiastical authority”.

Why now?

According to a top source in TNBC, Pope Francis had been receiving several complaints from Tamil Nadu and Kerala about corruption and other serious aberrations in the lives of the clergy. “In Tamil Nadu, there happened to be some priests who aspire to control the church, lobby for bishop posts and even use their political and money power to bully serving bishops for vested interests,” the source said.

“Priests become powerful when they are spiritually strong, not economically or politically…” another member of TNBC replied when asked about the latest development.

There are at least three or four specific incidents that may have forced Vatican to issue a directive were indicating a larger decay and serious aberrations from the core values even as they are common among all other institutionalised entities such as political parties:

* A former bishop of the Diocese of Kotar, in southern Tamil Nadu, faced allegations over a trust he floated to start a medical college by raising funds. Later, when the new bishop came to take charge, he claimed it was his private trust. The medical college project, however, never took off.

* Emergence of a priest in Tirunelveli as a political leader of a Tamil nationalist party. He started addressing political gatherings and poll campaigns wearing the cassock in the recent elections. A TNBC source said the said priest had even dared to canvas for that party among the clergy too.

* A powerful priest, who is also running a trust backed by huge funds in Southern Tamil Nadu, was arrested over hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While his tone and tenor was unbecoming of a clergy’s, he was also at the centre of controversies for allegedly forcing a bishop to resign to assert his power in the local diocese.

Challenges before the powerful South Indian Church

The Kerala church, their bishops and senior clergy, who are much powerful in a highly institutionalised and older church system, has been at the centre of controversies for several years over sexual harassment charges, sensational land scams involving the top bishop, collusion with political parties, bishops themselves making baseless statements attributing communal motives on other communities, and even over restoring certain “puritan” practices from pre-Portuguese era.

On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu church has always been richer in values than wealth. Unlike in Kerala, the followers in Tamil Nadu have been largely from lower middle-class sections. The Tamil priests, too, were known for their selfless life and daring roles in leading public protests on larger causes that benefit the oppressed, thanks to a generation of clergy inspired by the values and causes of liberation theology movement in the 1970s. Be it Kudankulam protests or a dozen public movements in Tamil Nadu, or even the war in Northern Sri Lanka that ended in 2009, Tamil priests were always there with people, playing a key role to uphold justice and peace.

There are mainly two types of clergy in the Catholic church — religious and diocesan. The Apostolic Nunciature’s directive has been aimed at the diocesan clergy, whose vows are only for the obedience to the local bishop, unlike the religious clergy — Jesuits, Capuchins or Missionaries of Charity — who take vows of obedience, chastity and poverty.

Unlike the religious clergy, the diocesan clergy are allowed to have private bank accounts or even own property. The church sees that this is the liberal aspect in the hierarchy that was misused by a few individual priests by running trusts and NGOs.

While the aberrations cited above may be dealt with such directives, a senior clergy who agreed to share his thoughts on the latest crisis said the caste issues also play a major villain here, especially the rivalry between devotees who failed to wash off their previous caste identity, or the tension between those who converted from Hindu OBC and the Hindu Dalit or other most backward castes.

