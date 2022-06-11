Explained: The Sant Tukaram temple and its significance

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sant Tukaram Shila Mandir in the temple town of Dehu in Pune district. Shila refers to a rock that is currently on the Dehu Sansthan temple premises, and that for centuries has been the starting point of Wari, the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

The Shila Mandir

The Bhakti saint Sant Tukaram had sat on this piece of rock for 13 continuous days when challenged about the authenticity of the Abhyangs he had written. Nitin Maharaj More, president of the Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan Dehu, said that prior to this, the saint had immersed his entire work in the Indrayani river; the work miraculously reappeared after 13 days, proving their authenticity. “The very rock where Sant Tukaram Maharaj sat for 13 days is pious and a place of pilgrimage for the Warkari sect,” More said.

On the Dehu Sansthan temple premises, the rock used to be covered by a silver cast with an image of Sant Tukaram, and devotees would pay obesiance. In 2008, the silver mask was stolen, and found on the banks of the Indrayani after a few days. The Sansthan decided to replace the silver covering with an image of Sant Tukaram Maharaj on the Shila, with a temple housing both. “This is the temple the Prime Minister will inaugurate on Tuesday,” he said.

The Warkari sect

Sant Tukaram and his work are central to the Warkari sect spread across Maharashtra. His message about a casteless society and his denial of rituals had led to a social movement. Sant Tukaram is credited with starting the Wari pilgrimage.

The Wari sees lakhs of devotees congregating in the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi to accompany the padukas of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dyaneshwar respectively as they start for Pandharpur. Participants finish their sowing before they set off. The pilgrims reach Pandharpur on the day of Ekadashi with the Chief Minister performing the mahapuja.

The pilgrimage is being resumed after a gap of two years.

Significance of visit

This will be Modi’s first visit to the temple. Traditionally, the Warkari sect has been courted by all political parties. Various influential leaders of the sect had taken a stance on various issues but steered away from politics directly. Former President Prathibha Patil had visited the temple in 2009, and Modi would be the first PM to visit the temple in the current years.

Modi’s visit comes ahead of elections to various local bodies this year. Ever since the NCP-Shiv-Sena-BJP came to power, the BJP has been trying to get back. Of the three bypolls held since 2019, BJP has won just one while the ruling alliance have won two.

The newly created Dehu Nagar Panchayat is ruled by the NCP.