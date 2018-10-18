Road to Sabarimala: What is the pilgrimage for, how did the restriction on women come about?

Lord Ayyappan is the presiding deity. Ayyappan is believed to have been found as a baby by the river, and raised by the King and Queen of Pandalam. Lord Ayyappan is the presiding deity. Ayyappan is believed to have been found as a baby by the river, and raised by the King and Queen of Pandalam.

On Wednesday, the Sabarimala temple opened its doors for the first time since a Supreme Court ruling allowed women of all ages to enter the temple. As the controversy continues with protesters not allowing women to enter the temple, a look at what the pilgrimage is about:

Deity & temple

Lord Ayyappan is the presiding deity. Ayyappan is believed to have been found as a baby by the river, and raised by the King and Queen of Pandalam. According to legend, the Prince later renounced the kingdom and the King built a shrine for him atop a hill, 3,000 ft above sea level, at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. While various routes lead to Pamba, including an arduous one through forest, the journey from Pamba to the temple is an uphill trek. The temple is administered by the Travancore Devaswom Board, an autonomous authority under the state government.

The restriction

Until the SC judgment, the temple denied entry of women aged between 10 and 50. From the five-judge Bench, Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that this is a stigma built up around traditional beliefs in the impurity of menstruating women. Justice Chandrachud observed that the menstrual status of a woman cannot be a valid constitutional basis to deny her the dignity of being and the autonomy of personhood, and that no body or group can use it as a barrier in a woman’s quest for fulfilment.

During a clash between protesters and police at Nilakkal base camp. (Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) During a clash between protesters and police at Nilakkal base camp. (Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

Celibacy

Ayyappan is worshipped as celibate, and pilgrims assume his identity once they take the initiation vows; they are expected to practice celibacy and abstinence during the 41-day vratam. This belief is linked to a legend around Ayyappan’s relations with Malikapurathamma, a minor deity, who resides close to his abode. Malikapurathamma wanted him to marry him but he had vowed to remain a brahmachari; he promised that he would marry her the year no kanni ayyappan (first-time pilgrim) would visit him.

The tradition

Beginning with the Makaravilakku festival, Malikapurathamma leaves her shrine on three successive nights to inspect if the time has come for Ayyappan to fulfil his promise. A procession from the Malikapurathamma temple goes to a banyan tree not far from the Ayyappan shrine, where the first-time pilgrims leave an arrow to announce their presence. Every year, a crestfallen Malikapurathamma returns to continue her eternal wait. This too contributed to establishing a tradition to restrict the presence of women.

The pilgrimage

While it has traditionally restricted the entry of women, the pilgrimage accommodates all devotees irrespective of religion and caste. It opens to devotees for the first five days of every month in the Malayalam calendar, as well as during the Mandalam and Makaravilakku festivals in winter.

