The questions that matter matter Assam: ‘Chaiwallah’ Modi provides extra lift to BJP’s tea garden surge

Bundi Kalindi (28), a worker at Khowang Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district, knows whom he will vote for this election: the BJP. “Paisa, chawal, latrine, sadak sab kuchch diya hai BJP ne (Money, rice, toilets, roads, the BJP has given everything),” Kalindi said.

Assam accounts for over half of India’s total tea production, and tea garden workers comprise more than 17 per cent of the state’s population. In the five Upper Assam constituencies — Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur — that go to polls on April 11, an estimated 35-40 per cent of the total voters are garden workers.

A traditional Congress vote bank, they have been moving towards the BJP. Of the five seats, four had been won by the BJP in 2014 — wresting three from the Congress and one from the AGP. The Congress had won one.

On March 30, addressing a rally at Dibrugarh’s Moran, PM Narendra Modi said, “They (the Congress) don’t just hate the chowkidar but are also irritated with the chaiwallah. First I though their target was only one chaiwallah, but then I travelled across the country, be it West Bengal or Assam, from those who grow tea to those who make it… whoever is connected with tea, they don’t even want to look at them.”

The BJP’s candidates from Dibrugarh and Tezpur are members of tea tribe communities. While Pallab Lochan Das (41), Minister of State with Independent charge of Labour and Employment and Tea Tribes Welfare, is contesting from Tezpur, sitting MP Rameswar Teli (49) is fighting from Dibrugarh.

In 2014, Teli had defeated five-time Congress Dibrugarh MP, former Union minister and influential tea tribe leader Paban Singh Ghatowar. The Jorhat seat had been won by the BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a prominent tea tribe student leader, defeating another Congress leader and ex-Union minister, six-time Jorhat MP B K Handique. Tasa, however, has been dropped by the BJP this time.

Das had won the 2016 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Rangapara after having defected from the Congress. He said the BJP is gaining because “the Congress has taken this community for granted for long”. “The shift happened in 2014 first and then in 2016. In 2019, we hope it will solidify further. Our development projects and schemes have won over people.”

Suffering from economic backwardness, poor health conditions and low literacy, the tea garden workers that are currently recognised as OBCs in Assam have been promised Scheduled Tribe status by the NDA government. With two instalments amounting to Rs 5,000, the Assam Sarbananda Sonowal government has opened bank accounts of over 7 lakh tea garden workers towards “financial inclusion”.

In this year’s Budget, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that from the next financial year, rice, currently provided at Rs 3 per kg under the National Food Security Act, would be given free to the 4 lakh tea garden families. He also promised to provide 2 kg of sugar per tea garden family per month free and housing for the workers. Noting that workers are not entitled to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as they do not own title to the land on which their houses are located, the state government is providing housing benefits at par with the scheme, subject to garden authorities providing long-term leases.

The schemes have helped sway much of the Congress vote in the tea gardens, including that of members of the officially Congress-affiliated Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, the largest trade union organisation in tea gardens. A labour union president of a tea garden in Golaghat district, which falls under Kaliabor constituency, said on condition of anonymity, “We tell workers to vote for the Congress, and they say why, when the BJP is doing so much.”

Acknowledging that the BJP has “made inroads”, Congress leader Ghatowar said, “By announcing free benefits they have tried to tempt our voters. These are wrong democratic practices.”

Pointing to the death of over 150 people — mostly tea garden workers — from spurious liquor in Golaghat and Jorhat districts, he asked, “Isn’t the BJP government responsible for such an unprecedented tragedy?”

Denouncing the sops as exploiting “the backwardness of tea garden workers”, the Chah Mazdoor Sangha’s Golaghat district branch secretary, G S Barhoi, said, “These schemes — free rice, sugar — are not sustainable. Also, such schemes will make workers lethargic and destroy their lives and the industry.”

However, not many are buying this argument. Ratan Mirdaj, a labour union leader at a tea garden in Dibrugarh, said, “For so long the Congress ruled, and we didn’t see any real change… But in the last five years work on multiple policies has been implemented.”