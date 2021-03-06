Quixplained: The pink ball in cricket

Red, white, pink — all cricket balls are made of cork, rubber and woollen yarn, using similar production techniques. The colour of the dye on the tanned cowhide, and the difference in ‘finishing’ decide in which format a ball is used.

An extra coat of lacquer is used in the pink ball to retain shine and visibility. Lacquer, a synthetic substance, prompts the ball to move faster off the surface. Take a look at the pink ball in cricket:

The pink ball in cricket The pink ball in cricket

Who makes the pink ball? Who makes the pink ball?

How does the pink ball compare to the red ball? How does the pink ball compare to the red ball?

Pink ball on the pitch Pink ball on the pitch