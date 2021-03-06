scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Latest news

Quixplained: The pink ball in cricket

An extra coat of lacquer is used in the pink ball to retain shine and visibility. Lacquer, a synthetic substance, prompts the ball to move faster off the surface. Take a look at the pink ball in cricket:

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
March 6, 2021 2:35:17 pm
The pink ball has a black seam which is more pronounced

Red, white, pink — all cricket balls are made of cork, rubber and woollen yarn, using similar production techniques. The colour of the dye on the tanned cowhide, and the difference in ‘finishing’ decide in which format a ball is used.

An extra coat of lacquer is used in the pink ball to retain shine and visibility. Lacquer, a synthetic substance, prompts the ball to move faster off the surface. Take a look at the pink ball in cricket:

The pink ball in cricket Who makes the pink ball? How does the pink ball compare to the red ball? Pink ball on the pitch
Also in Quixplained |All you need to know about Narendra Modi stadium

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Mar 06: Latest News

Advertisement