The Mohan Delkar case, and why the Bombay High Court has allowed to quash FIRs in it

The Bombay High Court on Thursday (September 8) allowed pleas by nine persons, including Dadra Nagar Haveli (DNH) Union Territory Administrator and prime accused Praful Khoda Patel of the BJP, seeking to quash a Mumbai Police FIR related to the death of Parliamentarian Mohan Delkar.

Delar wrote in a note before his death that the administration and Patel were allegedly harassing him. In the bypoll for the seat after his death, his widow Kalaben Delkar contested and won from a Shiv Sena ticket in November 2021.

Who was Mohan Delkar?

Mohan Delkar was a Member of Parliament from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH). He was a seven-time MP and had also contested and won on the Congress party’s ticket earlier in his career. His late father, Sanjibhai, was also an MP from the same constituency in 1967. Mohan Delkar won the 2019 elections as an independent. He was found dead inside a room at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive, Mumbai, on February 22, 2021. He ended his life by hanging himself.

Delkar had also left behind a suicide note written in Gujarati, in which he penned down the harassment caused by the local administration in DNH, naming particular individuals. His son Abhinav Delkar claimed that his father’s supporters were constantly harassed and because he was not able to help them out, he decided to take the drastic step. Also, when Praful Patel was appointed the administrator of DNH, a tussle began between the two leaders over various issues.

It was found that Delkar left DNH on February 21, telling his family he was going to attend a court hearing of one of his supporters at Bombay High Court and then ended his life in a Mumbai hotel. Subsequently, on the complaint of Delkar’s son, a case was registered at Marine Drive police station.

Who all were booked and what are the charges against them?

The Mumbai police had registered a case against Praful Khoda Patel, the UT Administrator, Sandeep Singh, the then District Collector, Sharad Darade, the then Superintendent of Police, Apurva Sharma, the then Deputy Collector, Manasvi Jain, Sub Divisional Officer, Manoj Patel, Police Inspector (Silvassa), Rohit Yadav (DNH administrative department official), Fattesingh Chauhan (political leader), and Dilip Patel (Talathi of Silvassa) for allegedly having abetted suicide by misusing their posts and powers and intentionally conspiring and planning against Delkar.

They were booked under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (Criminal intimidation), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC along with provisions of The SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The Mumbai police had also formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by an assistant commissioner of police rank to probe the matter.

What did the police FIR state?

The FIR had alleged Delkar was under pressure since the last year and that the DNH administration was continuously harassing him, behaving disrespectfully to gain control over Delkar’s college, the SSR College of Pharmacy and Management, and attempting to prevent him from contesting further elections.

Subsequently, the SIT recorded the statements of eight persons, including the former Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate and deputy District Magistrate of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In their statement, they said they did not take action against Delkar or his close associates with the intention to harass him, and were only performing their jobs.

What did the Bombay High Court pronounce on Thursday?

Soon after the FIR was registered, the nine persons named in the FIR had filed pleas in the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the Mumbai Police FIR. On Thursday, the HC allowed their pleas as the division bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Shrikant D Kulkarni found “substance and merit in submissions by petitioners and found it a fit case to quash FIR to prevent an abuse of law.”

“Considering all these aspects, we find merit in petition and substance in submissions by petitioners and it is a fit case for the court to exercise its power under section 482 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent an abuse of process of law. The FIR filed by Abhinav Delkar is thus quashed and set aside,” the bench held. The division bench had concluded the hearing on July 5 and had reserved its verdict, which was pronounced on Thursday.