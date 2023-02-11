The India-Canada ‘reset’

Ahead of her scheduled participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in March in New Delhi, Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly made a quiet bilateral visit to the capital this week. Both sides appear keen to draw a line under the bitterness that has dogged their relationship over the last few years — and Canada’s freshly minted Indo-Pacific strategy, which has attracted notice for its unusually blunt language against China, seems to have provided an appropriate opening.

Joly’s February 6-7 visit, during which she met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the India-Canada Strategic Dialogue, did not see any joint announcements or address to the media.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two Ministers “expressed interest in deepening collaboration across domains and look forward to the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA)”. It welcomed Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, given “the shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific”.

The Canadian side said they “discussed strengthening the economic partnership…, advancing security cooperation, facilitating migration and mobility…, and growing our strong people-to-people ties. [They] also discussed furthering Canada-India cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, following the announcement of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy in November”.

After an interaction with Canada watchers in India at the New Delhi-based think tank Ananta Aspen, Joly tweeted: “India’s growing strategic, economic, and demographic importance makes it a critical partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific… Canada can be a reliable supplier of critical minerals, a strong partner in the green transition and a major investor.”

None of the issues that have strained ties, such as Khalistani activities in Canada, found mention in the official statements.

Embrace of Indo-Pacific

Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy was released amid domestic and international calls for Ottawa to join the US-led alliance against China and stand for the “shared interests and values” of Western democracies. Canada, 20 per cent of whose population originates in the Indo-Pacific region, is the last G7 nation to embrace the concept of the Indo-Pacific — it has been more comfortable earlier with “Asia Pacific”.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in office since 2015, found Canada’s historically soft policy on China upended in December 2018, when Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, for extradition to the United States. Days later, China detained two Canadians in apparent retaliation. Three years later, after a three-way deal between China, Canada and the US, both countries returned each other’s nationals.

With a lot of economic interests at stake, Ottawa continued to make efforts to repair ties with Beijing. But the ruling Liberal Party found itself increasingly out of step on this with the anti-China mood at home as well as with its allies, especially the US. Critics said Canada, which carved out a post-War role as a “middle power”, was living in “strategic la-la land”. One Canadian analyst told the Voice of America that the country’s leadership lacked the skills to navigate the new geopolitics: “It’s like entering the ring with Muhammad Ali. [The Chinese] are playing chess, we’re playing checkers.”

From last year, a series of steps signalled a change in Canada’s China policy, including a sudden tightening of investment rules to prevent Chinese state companies from taking control of its critical minerals and mines industry. The Trudeau government suggested the basis for this decision was an assessment of threats to national security. It also banned Huawei 5G. Canada’s Parliament passed a resolution to declare China’s treatment of its Uighur minority as “genocide”.

Advertisement

Against this fast evolving background, Canada announced its Indo-Pacific strategy. Joly described it as a response to a “generational geopolitical shift”; China’s state run Global Times said Canada’s “hostility” was “absurd and dangerous”.

Features of the strategy

“China is an increasingly disruptive global power. Key regional actors have complex and deeply intertwined relationships with China. Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy is informed by its clear-eyed understanding of this global China, and Canada’s approach is aligned with those of our partners in the region and around the world,” the document says.

Beijing “increasingly disregards” the same international rules and norms that have helped China’s rise, it says.

The document is also “clear-eyed” — a term that appears several times — about its dependence on China: Canada cannot ignore China’s “sheer size” — it remains Canada’s main export destination. So cooperation is necessary to address issues such as climate change and health. Plus, the Chinese economy “offers significant opportunities for Canadian exporters”.

In short Canada is saying it will both “unapologetically” defend its national interest and cooperate with China when required.

Advertisement

The strategy contains a funding commitment of US $1.7 billion over five years, spread over infrastructure projects through the US-led G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, US $403 million for an enhanced military presence including a third frigate in the Indian Ocean, and expanded participation in regional military exercises.

Five objectives are outlined: promote peace, resilience and security; expand trade, investment and supply chain resilience; invest in and connect people; build a sustainable and green future; be an active and engaged partner to the Indo-Pacific. Engagement with India is seen as critical to the strategy.

Canada-India relations

Advertisement

Despite a relationship “underpinned”, according to an MEA brief, “by shared values of democracy, pluralism, expanding economic engagement, regular high level interactions and long-standing people-to-people ties”, ties have been in the sick bay for several years.

The big issue for India is the safe haven that Canada has been for Khalistani groups, and what New Delhi sees as the Liberal Party’s pandering to these groups for votes.

Advertisement

Diaspora Sikhs are well represented in the Trudeau government. Some of them are politically supported by pro-Khalistan groups. Jagmeet ‘Jimmy’ Dhaliwal, whose New Democratic Party supports Trudeau’s minority government in Parliament, is viewed with suspicion by the Indian establishment.

Trudeau’s visit to India in 2017 was a diplomatic disaster over the Khalistan issue. Last year, Delhi objected to Canada permitting a Khalistani secessionist “referendum” in the Sikh diaspora, and hit back with an advisory against travel in Canada that warned against hate crimes. Last month, a Hindu temple near Toronto was vandalised and defaced with anti-India graffiti. Concerns that Canada is slow to act against anti-India elements on its soil have been a constant irritant in the relationship.

Still, both countries seem to realise that any attempt to reset bilateral ties will need to surmount Canada’s vote-bank restraints and India’s security concerns. Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which says India’s strategic importance can only increase as its economy grows and it becomes the world’s most populous country, offers a wider staging ground for the two to come together, based on a shared suspicion of China, and seeking to expand trade ties, invest in supply chain resilience, and greater people-to-people exchanges.

Though not spelled out, there could also be a defence and security component with Canada’s resolve to participate more in maritime security and exercises in the Indo-Pacific, and deeper counter-terrorism cooperation than exists now.

The under-negotiation EPTA is seen as a stepping stone to a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and may pave the way for a wider reset of ties. Whether this will help to “decouple” with China is another question.