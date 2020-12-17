scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Top news

Quixplained: The importance of bio-bubbles in sport

From the Indian Premier League to the US Open and the NBA, tournaments have taken place amid Covid-19 using "bio-bubbles". What is this strategy?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 3:32:23 pm
Bio bubble, Bio bubble explained, what is Bio bubble, Bio bubble sports, Bio bubble IPL, Bio bubble football, Bio bubble India Australia tour, Indian ExpressBio-bubbles are sanitised areas that can be accessed only by a certain set of people who are not infected with the virus.

The sporting world has managed to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic by creating “bio-bubbles”. These are sanitised areas that can be accessed only by a certain set of people who are not infected with the virus. From the Indian Premier League to the US Open and the NBA, tournaments have taken place in the last year using this strategy.

The flip side, however, is the psychological impact it has on sportspersons. The bubble entails being confined to certain areas and limits who one can meet and interact with.

Bio bubble, Bio bubble explained, what is Bio bubble, Bio bubble sports, Bio bubble IPL, Bio bubble football, Bio bubble India Australia tour, Indian Express What are ‘bio-bubbles’, created amid the Covid-19 pandemic? Bio bubble, Bio bubble explained, what is Bio bubble, Bio bubble sports, Bio bubble IPL, Bio bubble football, Bio bubble India Australia tour, Indian Express How are bio-bubbles helping sports return? Bio bubble, Bio bubble explained, what is Bio bubble, Bio bubble sports, Bio bubble IPL, Bio bubble football, Bio bubble India Australia tour, Indian Express Where are bio-bubbles created? Bio bubble, Bio bubble explained, what is Bio bubble, Bio bubble sports, Bio bubble IPL, Bio bubble football, Bio bubble India Australia tour, Indian Express What does one need to do before entering a bio-bubble? Bio bubble, Bio bubble explained, what is Bio bubble, Bio bubble sports, Bio bubble IPL, Bio bubble football, Bio bubble India Australia tour, Indian Express The role of technology in bio-bubbles.
Don't miss from Quixplained |How a vaccine travels from factory to syringe

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement