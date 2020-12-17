Quixplained: The importance of bio-bubbles in sport

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
The sporting world has managed to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic by creating “bio-bubbles”. These are sanitised areas that can be accessed only by a certain set of people who are not infected with the virus. From the Indian Premier League to the US Open and the NBA, tournaments have taken place in the last year using this strategy.
The flip side, however, is the psychological impact it has on sportspersons. The bubble entails being confined to certain areas and limits who one can meet and interact with.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.