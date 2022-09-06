The evolution of the seat belt, and why it is literally a matter of life and death

Seat belts came into existence in the late 1800s. Invented by George Cayley, an English aviation innovator, the original purpose behind their creation was to ensure that pilots were kept inside their gliders.

It was not until February 10, 1885 that the first patented seat belt came into existence. Created by Edward J Claghorn, it was meant to keep tourists safe in New York City taxis. Ever since, seat belts have gradually made their way into our daily lives and have rightfully become our first line of defence while on the move on roads across the world.

Also in Explained | What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle up

This, though, was the rudimentary phase of the genesis of seat belts.

The 3-point seat belt

The seat belt as we know it now came into existence in 1959 after Swedish engineer Nils Bohlin invented the V-type three-point seat belt at the behest of Volvo. Up until then, seat belts were two-point lap belts — as we now see in aeroplanes. This elementary design helped strap drivers and passengers with a buckle that was fastened over the abdomen. In comparison, the innovative three-point seat belt provides much better protection to drivers and passengers in the event of a road crash. By virtue of its design, this seat belt, which helps secure both the upper and lower parts of the body in a much more firm manner, has helped save millions of lives globally over the years.

How seat belts protect

This fact is corroborated by simple science. In a vehicle travelling at 100 km/ hr, a rear seat passenger weighing about 80 kg and not secured with the help of a seat belt, is hurtled at an enormous force of 30,864 Joules in the event of a road crash. Needless to say, such tremendous speed is capable of causing severe injuries to both the said passenger and others, both within the vehicle and outside.

In the event that back seat passengers fail to secure themselves with seat belts, there are three ways in which they are prone to injuries.

Advertisement

The first includes the situation where their bodies come in contact with the interior of the vehicle. Such an occurrence takes place in high impact crashes during which the collision between a passenger’s body and the vehicle’s interior happen at speeds capable of severe repercussions.

The second manner is wherein unfastened passengers collide with fellow passengers causing severe bodily harm to all parties.

The third way in which unfastened rear seat passengers are prone to injury or death is by their ejection through the windscreen and windows of the vehicle. During various forensic crash investigations undertaken by SaveLIFE Foundation, bodies have been found at a significant distance away from the crashed vehicles they were travelling in.

Also in Explained | In Cyrus Mistry car crash tragedy, a reminder of high numbers of road deaths in the country

Required by the law

Road crashes entail two primary components: cause of crash and cause of injury. The former deals with matters pertaining to driver behaviour, road engineering, and vehicular issues. The latter deals with the causes leading to the subsequent injuries and deaths mostly in the realm of infrastructural and vehicle safety issues. Today, seat belts are a standard feature in most vehicles as they are an essential element that work towards preventing serious injuries and deaths.

Even the law requires seat belts to be worn, not just for your safety but the safety of other occupants as a single unbelted passenger can collide with and severely injure other passengers. Rule 138(3) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, makes it mandatory for the rear passengers too to wear seat-belts. Further, non-wearing of seat-belts by the driver or passengers has been made punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees according to Section 194B(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (as amended by the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Advertisement

Also Read | India tops world in terms of number of persons killed in road accidents

Compliance and enforcement

Despite penal provisions, the level of compliance among rear seat passengers remains abysmally low. In a 2019 survey undertaken by SaveLIFE Foundation, only 7% of respondents confirmed using a rear seat belt. In fact, most people are unaware of this rule mandating rear seat belts despite it having legislative force.

As far as enforcement is concerned, there is much greater emphasis on the use of front seat belts as compared to rear seat belts. In that sense, the usage of the rear seat belts suffers both from lack of adequate information as well as strong enforcement.

Life-saving prescription

In the crashes investigated by SLF over the years, while overspeeding has consistently been a major causal factor behind road crashes, the non-usage of seat belts has emerged as a major cause of injury and fatalities. For the authorities to prevent such unnecessary injuries and deaths, it is imperative to ensure strict enforcement of rear seat belt usage. This combined with a rear seat belt reminder — as in the front seat belt— should be made standard practice across the board.

Advertisement

What is also the need of the hour is an extensive awareness campaign at the level of the Swachh Bharat Mission to address the issue of road crashes. A combination of these is required for the prevention of road crash deaths and injuries being witnessed in record numbers in recent times.

In an alternate reality, the Palghar incident might have panned out differently— wherein the vehicle may still have veered off for any unknown reason but had not collided with an exposed concrete structure owing to the presence of crash barriers or other attenuation measures. Within this reality, even if the vehicle came to a sudden halt, the rear seat passengers would have emerged largely unscathed, or with minor injuries owing to the fact that they too were secured with rear seat belts, like their front seat counterparts.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Such incidents are to a large extent avoidable, and therefore, must not be viewed as accidents or near accidents. The mandatory use of seat belts, not just front but also rear, is the simplest behavioural change that each one of us can practise every time we step into a four-wheeler. With a simple click of the seat belt indicating it getting fastened securely, each of us works towards ensuring our own safety as well as that of fellow passengers.

Advertisement

Piyush Tewari is the Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), a non-profit organisation committed to saving lives on roads in India since 2008.