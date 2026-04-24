Telangana bus strike: What transport workers are seeking and how commuters have been hit

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees are demanding a government merger coupled with a revision in pay. Their strike, now into its third day, has affected lakhs of commuters and is likely to intensify.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
5 min readHyderabadApr 24, 2026 03:36 PM IST
TGSRTC strikeBuses parked at Dilsukhnagar Bus Station amid the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation strike. PTI
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A strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, now in its third day, has disrupted public transport across the state. One protesting driver died on Thursday after setting himself on fire, prompting employee unions to dig in their heels. How widespread are the protests and why are they happening? 

What do the employees want?

The TGSRTC employees came out with a list of 32 demands, which was subsequently pared down to 29 and, later, 16 priority issues. 

The primary demand is the unconditional merger of the corporation with the state government, which would allow them to draw salaries and benefits as government employees. They are also seeking a revised pay structure under the 2021 pay revision, with a 30% fitment. The fitment factor is a multiplier used by the government to revise basic salary and pension, typically during a new Pay Commission.

Another key demand is job security for contract workers, including drivers. The unions are calling for welfare and health benefits for all employees, and for vacancies to be filled to ease workloads. They also want contract and non-regular workers to be absorbed into the corporation.

The unions have further demanded immediate elections and their formal recognition. They have also called for buses under the “Mahalakshmi Scheme”, which allows free travel for women, to be operated separately, while regular paid services should switch to electric vehicles.

Also Read | The bus driver everyone loved: TGSRTC employee’s death leaves family with no home, no income

Drivers said the free bus scheme for women has increased their workload, as more services are being run and working hours have lengthened.

Additionally, they want certain employee transfers away from home zones to be reversed.

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The TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) said multiple rounds of talks with the government-appointed committee ended in a stalemate. “They refused to acknowledge or yield an inch on any of our demands,” JAC Chairman E Venkanna said.

This led to the strike that began on Wednesday and may continue into next week.

What has been the effect of the strike?

Public transport across Telangana has come to a near standstill, affecting lakhs of commuters. At hundreds of depots, buses remained parked while employees staged dharnas.

More than 20 lakh people use TGSRTC buses everyday, and the strike has caused major inconvenience to office-goers, students and others travelling between towns and cities. Some colleges have postponed exams.

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Following the death of Kola Shankar Goud, who immolated himself in protest, unions have hardened their stance, and the strike is expected to intensify.

The JAC has called for a series of protest actions over the next four days: “Vanta Varpu” (cooking on roads) on April 25, workers’ rallies on April 26, memorandum submissions on April 27, and support for women employees’ protests on April 28.

The JAC’s Venkanna as well TGSRTC MD Y Nagi Reddy have appealed for restraint and urged employees not to take extreme steps, referring to the suicide of the driver.

What is the government saying?

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government has accepted several demands, including timely payment of salaries, clearance of pay revision commission dues and DA, notifications to fill vacancies, and creation of funds for employee benefits.

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However, he said issues such as the 30% fitment and the merger of TGSRTC with the state government require more time and examination due to complex technical and administrative considerations.

The government has deployed a team of IAS officers to engage with union leaders, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and the Transport Minister.

It has also warned that a prolonged strike could be declared unlawful. Union leaders were told that, under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, going on strike during negotiations is illegal. The government said employees could face disciplinary action if they do not return to work.

What are the employee unions saying?

Venkanna and other leaders have accused the government of delaying decisions and dragging its feet, leaving employees to fend for themselves.

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“The government hopes we will withdraw the strike and return to work, but we have decided to continue our protest. Even if partial services are restored, we will continue to press for our demands,” he said.

On Friday, the Joint Action Committee of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners (TGEJAC) announced its support for the strike, strengthening the employees’ position. All 206 unions under TGEJAC are extending full support, its chairman M Jagadeeshwar said, adding that all efforts would be made to secure the employees’ demands.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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