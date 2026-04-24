Telangana bus strike: What transport workers are seeking and how commuters have been hit

Another key demand is job security for contract workers, including drivers. The unions are calling for welfare and health benefits for all employees, and for vacancies to be filled to ease workloads. They also want contract and non-regular workers to be absorbed into the corporation.
The unions have further demanded immediate elections and their formal recognition. They have also called for buses under the “Mahalakshmi Scheme”, which allows free travel for women, to be operated separately, while regular paid services should switch to electric vehicles.
Drivers said the free bus scheme for women has increased their workload, as more services are being run and working hours have lengthened.
Additionally, they want certain employee transfers away from home zones to be reversed.
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The TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) said multiple rounds of talks with the government-appointed committee ended in a stalemate. “They refused to acknowledge or yield an inch on any of our demands,” JAC Chairman E Venkanna said.
This led to the strike that began on Wednesday and may continue into next week.
What has been the effect of the strike?
Public transport across Telangana has come to a near standstill, affecting lakhs of commuters. At hundreds of depots, buses remained parked while employees staged dharnas.
More than 20 lakh people use TGSRTC buses everyday, and the strike has caused major inconvenience to office-goers, students and others travelling between towns and cities. Some colleges have postponed exams.
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Following the death of Kola Shankar Goud, who immolated himself in protest, unions have hardened their stance, and the strike is expected to intensify.
The JAC has called for a series of protest actions over the next four days: “Vanta Varpu” (cooking on roads) on April 25, workers’ rallies on April 26, memorandum submissions on April 27, and support for women employees’ protests on April 28.
The JAC’s Venkanna as well TGSRTC MD Y Nagi Reddy have appealed for restraint and urged employees not to take extreme steps, referring to the suicide of the driver.
What is the government saying?
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government has accepted several demands, including timely payment of salaries, clearance of pay revision commission dues and DA, notifications to fill vacancies, and creation of funds for employee benefits.
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However, he said issues such as the 30% fitment and the merger of TGSRTC with the state government require more time and examination due to complex technical and administrative considerations.
The government has deployed a team of IAS officers to engage with union leaders, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and the Transport Minister.
It has also warned that a prolonged strike could be declared unlawful. Union leaders were told that, under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, going on strike during negotiations is illegal. The government said employees could face disciplinary action if they do not return to work.
What are the employee unions saying?
Venkanna and other leaders have accused the government of delaying decisions and dragging its feet, leaving employees to fend for themselves.
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“The government hopes we will withdraw the strike and return to work, but we have decided to continue our protest. Even if partial services are restored, we will continue to press for our demands,” he said.
On Friday, the Joint Action Committee of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners (TGEJAC) announced its support for the strike, strengthening the employees’ position. All 206 unions under TGEJAC are extending full support, its chairman M Jagadeeshwar said, adding that all efforts would be made to secure the employees’ demands.