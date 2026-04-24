Telangana bus strike: What transport workers are seeking and how commuters have been hit

A strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, now in its third day, has disrupted public transport across the state. One protesting driver died on Thursday after setting himself on fire, prompting employee unions to dig in their heels. How widespread are the protests and why are they happening?

What do the employees want?

The TGSRTC employees came out with a list of 32 demands, which was subsequently pared down to 29 and, later, 16 priority issues.

The primary demand is the unconditional merger of the corporation with the state government, which would allow them to draw salaries and benefits as government employees. They are also seeking a revised pay structure under the 2021 pay revision, with a 30% fitment. The fitment factor is a multiplier used by the government to revise basic salary and pension, typically during a new Pay Commission.