Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Tesla joins elite $1 trillion club: A Quixplained

Take a look at how the company has grown, Elon Musk's journey to becoming the richest person, and Tesla's challengers in India and the world.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 7:24:09 am
Tesla's market capitalisation has surged past the $1 trillion mark.

As Tesla’s market capitalisation surged past the $1 trillion mark this week, it became the first carmaker to reach the milestone. As the company’s shares surged 13 per cent, its largest shareholder and CEO Elon Musk’s net worth jumped to nearly $300 billion.

Take a look at how the company has grown, Elon Musk’s journey to becoming the richest person, and Tesla’s challengers in India and the world:

