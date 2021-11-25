Explained: Why Stefanos Tsitsipas’s lengthy toilet breaks are a thing of the past

Lengthy toilet breaks — one of the more contentious topics of the 2021 tennis season — are set to be curtailed from next year. The men’s ATP Tour announced stricter guidelines limiting a player’s stay in the bathroom to ‘speed play’, and medical timeouts could be next.

What are the new rules?

Starting next season, players on the men’s ATP Tour will be limited to one bathroom break of no more than three minutes per match.

The clock will start ticking when a player reaches the bathroom, and time violations will be enforced if he is not ready within the allowed time. The allowed break can only be taken at the end of a set. Furthermore, a two-minute break to change clothing will be allowed only in conjunction with a toilet break.

The ATP is also looking at a rule to limit players to only one three-minute medical timeout per match to be taken during a changeover or a set break.

What were the rules before?

One and two breaks were allowed in best-of-three and best-of-five set matches respectively. The rules stated that players could take a “reasonable” amount of time without mentioning the exact duration.

The rule change was first trialled at the recent Next Gen Finals in Milan.

What brought about the change?

Players on both ATP and women’s WTA circuits have been accused of tactically using toilet breaks at crucial moments of a contest; to clear their minds and/or disrupt the opponent’s rhythm. It became a hot-button issue at this year’s US Open, when world No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas was booed during his matches for taking multiple breaks.

In his opening match against Andy Murray, Tsitsipas took an extended toilet break at the conclusion of the second set, a medical timeout after the third and an eight-minute break at the end of the fourth set.

“It’s not so much leaving the court. It’s the amount of time. It’s nonsense and he knows it,” Murray had said after losing the five-setter 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. “I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him.”

A day after his match, Murray tweeted: “Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitsipas twice as long to go to the bathroom as it takes Jeff (Bezos) to fly into space. Interesting.”

In his next match, Tsitsipas went to the locker room for more than seven minutes after losing the third set, prompting heavy boos by the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

“He’s not doing anything wrong. I think the rule is wrong,” his opponent Adrian Mannarino said.

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou said that Tsitsipas had learnt the tactic from world No.1 Novak Djokovic.

“He found out that Djokovic took time for himself in the locker room and was able to reset and come back differently,” said Mouratoglou. “He learned that, tried it and it worked out for him. That’s why he continues to do it”.

