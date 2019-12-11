Telling Numbers: Year on year, drop in malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases

A mosquito breeding site behind Nizamuddin Basti (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) A mosquito breeding site behind Nizamuddin Basti (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

In 2018, the country recorded 4,29,928 cases of malaria, 1,01,192 cases of dengue, and 57,813 clinically suspected cases of chikungunya.

For each of these diseases, the number of cases was less than in 2017, when there were 8,44,558 cases of malaria, 1,88,401 of dengue and 67,769 of chikungunya. These figures, tabled in Parliament, were part of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s reply to a question. Read this story in Tamil

The highest number of malaria cases in 2018 was recorded in Uttar Pradesh, at 86,486, followed by Chhattisgarh (78,717), Odisha (66,311), Jharkhand (57,095) and West Bengal (26,440). Except Uttar Pradesh, all these states registered a lower number of cases than in 2017. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of cases rose from 32,345 in 2017.

For dengue, Punjab recorded the highest number of cases in 2018, at 14,890, down from 15,398 cases in 2017. It was followed by Maharashtra (11,011), Rajasthan (9,587), Gujarat (7,579) and Delhi (7,136). While the number of cases decreased in Punjab and Delhi between 2017 and 2018, it rose in each of the other three states.

For clinically suspected cases of chikungunya, the highest count was 20,411 in Karnataka, down from 32,831 cases in 2017. Karnataka is followed by Gujarat (10,601), Maharashtra (9,884), Jharkhand (3,405) and Madhya Pradesh (3,211).

In its reply, the Health Ministry noted that dengue and chikungunya are outbreak-prone diseases, and therefore their numbers vary from state to state and from time to time.

Therefore, a year-on-year increase in the number of cases for a particular state depends on when an outbreak happens, it said.

