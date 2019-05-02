Telling Numbers: Wimbledon hikes prize money, here’s what the Grand Slams pay

On Tuesday, the All England Club announced that the total prize money for Wimbledon will be £38 million this year, an increase of 11.8% from 2018. The 2019 total is equivalent to US $49 million. This surpasses the prize money of Australian $62.5 million (US $44 million) given for the Australian Open this year, which was 14% above the 2018 prize money in Melbourne. The Wimbledon total is also more than the €42.6 million ($48 million) given for the recently concluded French Open, a hike of 8% from 2018. The highest prize money for any of the four Grand Slam events is at the US Open, which handed out $53 million in August-September 2018, an increase of 5% from the 2017 total.

Advertising

At Wimbledon, the men’s and women’s singles champions will receive £2.35 million each, which is £100,000 more than in 2018. Prize money for rounds one to three in singles will rise by 10%, with £45,000 now the compensation for a first-round singles exit.

This Word Means: 99942 Apophis

A large asteroid that is set to cruise by Earth in 2029. What do scientists hope to learn from it?

On April 13, 2029, a near-Earth asteroid will cruise by Earth, about 31,000 km above the surface. Although the flyby is expected to be harmless, the international asteroid research community is excited, with scientists drawing up plans 10 years in advance on how they will observe it with optical and radar telescopes, and discussing what they hope to learn.

The asteroid, called 99942 Apophis, is 340 m wide. At one point, it will travel more than the width of the full Moon within a minute and it will get as bright as the stars in the Little Dipper, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It is rare for an asteroid this size to pass by Earth so close. Although scientists have spotted small asteroids, on the order of 5-10 metres, flying by Earth at a similar distance, asteroids the size of Apophis are far fewer in number and so do not pass this close to Earth as often. Among potential lessons from Apophis, scientists are hoping they can use its flyby to learn about an asteroid’s interior. Apophis is one of about 2,000 currently known Potentially Hazardous Asteroids, and scientists also hope their observations might help gain important scientific knowledge that could one day be used for planetary defence.