Telling numbers: Warmest ever September, and a running trend

In its latest monthly bulletin, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service has said that the last month was the warmest September on record. This follows a trend over the last few months.

September stats

0.57°C warmer (September 2019) than the average September during 1981-2010 — narrowly the warmest September.

0.02°C warmer than September 2016, the previous warmest September.

Previous 3 months

0.54°C warmer than average June during 1981-2010, June 2019 was the warmest June on record (0.11°C warmer than June 2016, the previous warmest).

0.56°C warmer than the average July (1981-2010), July 2019 was narrowly the warmest July — about 0.04°C warmer than July 2016, the previous warmest on record.

0.53°C warmer than average August (1981-10), August 2019 was second warmest (about 0.04°C colder than August 2016).

Last 12 months

Globally, the 12-month period from October 2018 to September 2019 was 0.55°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average, Copernicus said. The warmest October-September period was 2015-16 (0.66°C above average). 2016 is the warmest calendar year on record, with a global temperature 0.63°C above the 1981-2010 average, followed by 2017 (0.54°C above) and 2018 (0.46°C above).