Telling numbers: Voters rarely share political views, content online

In a new study that examined links between social media use and political behaviour, some aspects of which were reported in The Indian Express on Tuesday, the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) asked social media users how often they express their political views online, and how often they share political material. Very few of them were found to do so.

Advertising

Only one in every four users express their personal views on politics daily or sometimes, and over half said they never do it. Again, only one in every five users said that they share or forward politics news/material daily or sometimes, while a majority said that they never do so.

The CSDS study found very little variation between BJP and Congress voters. Most of these voters said that they never do either of the two things, and only about one-fourth said that they do both regularly (daily or sometimes). BSP voters who use social media, on the other hand, were slightly more likely than voters of other parties to say that they express their political views and share political material on social media regularly. Left voters on social media were found to be least likely to do so.