Vasundhara Raje’s Rs 4.54 crore largely the same as in 2013

Incumbent Rajasthan CM, seeking re-election from Jhalawar, has declared assets and properties worth Rs 4.54 crore, which is about 12% higher than the Rs 4.04 crore she had declared in 2013. The only immovable property she has declared this time is a residential one in Jaipur, with a built-up area of 3,530 sq ft and currently worth Rs 45 lakh. The total value of immovable assets has gone up by Rs 7 lakh, from Rs 38 lakh in 2013 — while the value of the residential building was then Rs 30 lakh, Raje had also declared agricultural land worth Rs 8 lakh, which is not in the current affidavit.

Advertising

The value of Raje’s movable properties has increased by Rs 43 lakh, from Rs 3.66 crore to about Rs 4.09 crore. The biggest component, investment in company shares, bonds and debentures, has fallen by Rs 2 lakh, from Rs 1.58 crore to Rs 1.58 crore. Other changes include the value of her jewellery (up Rs 8 lakh), her bank balance (up Rs 19 lakh), loans given (up Rs 7 lakh) and investments in savings schemes (up Rs 11 lakh). The value of her jewellery is now nearly Rs 1.09 crore — she has declared the same amount of gold as in 2013 (3,179 gm, value now higher) and a higher amount of silver (10 gm then, 15 gm now). The only liability declared in the latest affidavit is a housing loan of Rs 5.33 lakh.

How it adds up (Figures in Rs lakh):

* Stocks & bonds: 156

* Jewellery: 109

* Loans given: 63

* Bank balance: 51

* Jaipur residence: 45

* Savings schemes: 29

* Cash in hand: 1

Total: 454