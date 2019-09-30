Telling Numbers: Teachers in higher education: gender skew highest in Bihar

The number of teachers in the country’s higher education institutes was 14,16,299 in 2018-19, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education 2018-19. The survey, other aspects of which have been reported in The Indian Express, also looks at the gender and socio-religious breakup of the teaching community in these higher learning institutions.

Of the 14.16 lakh teachers, 57.85 per cent are male and 42.15 per cent are female. The skew is highest is recorded in Bihar, where the female-to-male ratio among teachers is 1:4, or about 21:79 in percentage terms. Jharkhand comes a close second with a ratio of roughly 30:70. In Uttar Pradesh, less than a third (32.3%) of teachers are female.

On the other hand, there are a few states such as Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Delhi and Goa, where the number of female teachers is more than that of male teachers.

At an all-India level, teachers belonging to the general category represent more than half (56.7 per cent) of all teachers in India. OBCs follow with 32.1 per cent, with the rest being Scheduled Castes (8.8 per cent) and Scheduled Tribes (2.4 per cent). Again, 5.4 per cent of the teachers belong to the Muslim minority group, and 9.2 per cent to other minority groups. Among major states, those with the highest SC/ST proportions among teachers are Andhra Pradesh (13.83 per cent SCs and 1.6 per cent STs), Maharashtra (11.39 per cent SCs and 1.52 per cent STs) and Telangana (11.17 per cent SCs and 3.5 per cent STs).

Another significant representation in terms of gender distribution is the number of female teachers per 100 male teachers. At an all-India level, there are 73 female teachers per 100 male teachers. This ratio is 57:100 among SCs, and 68:100 among both STs and OBCs. For Muslims, it is 57 female teachers per 100 male teachers; for other minorities, female teachers outnumber male teachers in the ratio 151:100.

In post-wise gender distribution, male teachers heavily outnumber female teachers in most senior positions. On the other hand, the ratio among demostrators and tutors is 190:100, meaning that there are nearly two females in such posts for every male counterpart. Among temporary teachers, the breakup is almost equal, at 98 females per 100 males.

Source for all data: AISHE 2018-19